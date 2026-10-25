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Lancaster MP backs plans to fine passengers for blasting music on public transport

Cat Smith plans to fine bus and train passengers who play loud music

Grace Chesworth | News

Lancaster MP, Cat Smith, has backed government plans to fine people for listening to loud music without headphones on public transport.

The fines will be issued to those who blast loud music, vape inside public transport, and leave litter.

Offenders could be met with fines of £100 following local authorities receiving new powers to crack down on antisocial behaviours.

Cat Smith posted on Facebook: “We’ve all been there, you get on the train or bus hoping for a quiet journey, only to be met with music, TikToks or Reels blasting out of someone’s phone!

“It’s frustrating, inconsiderate and unfair on everyone else trying to get where they need to go.

“Public transport should be for everyone. A little respect for the people around us, using headphones, keeping noise down and taking our rubbish with us, makes a real difference.

“That’s why the Government is taking action. A new campaign is reminding passengers to use headphones on trains, while local leaders will have new powers to tackle loud music, vaping and littering on buses!”

The campaign was launched on 19th October 2026 and calls for passengers to “share the carriage; not the noise”. Guidance has been issued to local authorities about their new powers to crack down on nuisance behaviours such as loud music, vaping and littering.

Those exhibiting antisocial or threatening behaviours on buses risk facing a fixed fine of £100, while train passengers can be removed from the train at the next platform and can risk fines of up to £1,000.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: “We’ve all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey.

“So we’re launching a nationwide campaign reminding passengers to use headphones on trains. On top of that, we’re giving local leaders new powers to tackle loud music, vaping and littering on buses.

“It’s a simple thing, but one that will make journeys that little bit better for all of us.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Grace Chesworth | News
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