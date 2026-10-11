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From Soho to Shoreditch: Here’s the ultimate guide to student nightlife in London

All the treasures London has to offer

Gamze Aslan | Guides
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By day, London is a city of packed pavements, coffee runs and crowded commutes. But when the sun goes down, the city transforms into a scene of live music, theatres, packed dance floors, rooftop bars and late night spots that keep the city alive long after dark.

With so much happening across the city, deciding where to spend the evening can be overwhelming. Whether you are after a cheap student night, somewhere to dance until 4 am or a more relaxed evening with good music and drinks, this guide breaks down some of the best ways to experience London after dark. 

Comedy nights

 

If packed clubs are not your thing, a comedy night offers a more relaxed alternative. London has plenty of comedy clubs, with shows ranging from established comedians to open-mic nights where newer performers test out their materials. 

Some of the most famous comedy clubs in London are The Top Secret Comedy Club in Covent Garden, The Comedy Store in Piccadilly Circus and Angel Comedy in Islington. Comedy can also be one of the cheaper alternatives for a night out, especially on weekdays. 

Live music 

 

London has played a major part in music culture for decades and its live music scene remains a huge part of the city after dark. On any given night, you can find everything from major arena concerts to emerging artists performing in smaller venues. 

Camden is particularly well know for live music, while areas across East and South London are home to smaller venues showcasing new performers. For anyone wanting something more memorable than a standard night out, discovering a new band or artist can be one of the best ways to experience the city. 

Clubs 

For those who would rather spend the night on the dance floor, London’s club scene is the best place to be at. London’s club scene is just as varied as the city itself, with venues catering to everything from house and techno to pop. 

With so many different venues and music styles to choose from, London’s club scene can suit almost any kind of night out, whether you want a huge dance floor, an underground DJ set or a night centered around pop classics. 

Bars and pubs 

No guide to London nightlife would be complete without its pubs and bars. From traditional pubs tucked away on side streets to stylish cocktail bars overlooking the London skyline, there is no shortage of places to start the night.

Areas such as Soho, Shoreditch and Camden are especially popular for drinks, with each offering a different atmosphere. For students, happy-hours and weekday deals can also make a night out much more affordable. 

Theatres

Nightlife in London is not only about drinking and clubbing. The West End offers a completely different way to spend an evening, with musicals, plays and performances taking place almost every night of the week. 

From long running productions to newer shows, theatre can turn an ordinary evening into more of an exciting occasion. Leicester Square and Covent Garden are surrounded by restaurants and bars too, making it easy to combine a performance with dinner or drinks afterwards. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

Gamze Aslan | Guides
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