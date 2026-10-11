The Tab

Spend smart, party hard: Your ultimate guide to surviving first year on a student budget

The broke freshers’ guide to a brilliant year

Gamze Aslan | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Freshers’ Week might be over, but the excitement of university life is only just beginning. Your first year at KCL is full of opportunities to meet new people, explore London and get involved in everything university life has to offer.

However, with nights out, food, events, and last-minute purchases, it can also become expensive very quickly. Budgeting wisely means you can make the most of your first year without worrying about your finances later on. 

So, here is the ultimate guide to surviving first year without breaking the bank. 

Set yourself a weekly budget 

Before you get caught up in university life, it’s best to decide how much money you can realistically afford to spend. Split your budget across essentials like food, transport and rent, while also setting some money aside for nights out and other activities.

Having a clear budget makes it much easier to avoid spending your student loan too quickly.

Do not feel pressured to go to all events 

University life is packed with club nights, society events and activities, but you do not need to attend every single one.

Entry fees, drinks and transport can quickly add up over several nights. Pick the events you are genuinely excited about and remember that there will be plenty more opportunities to socialise throughout the year.

Make the most of student discounts

Student discounts will be your best friend for the foreseeable future. Your status as a student can save you a surprising amount of money, so always check for discounts before paying full price.

Shops, restaurants, cinemas and certain transport services often offer student deals through apps or with a valid students ID. Even small savings can make a big difference when you are working with a limited budget.

Be smart about eating out 

Takeaways might be tempting, but ordering food every night can add up very quickly.

Stock up on simple meals and snacks before the week starts, so you always have something available. Cooking with flatmates can also be a cheap and easy way to socialise.

Budget for nights out before you leave 

Before heading out it’s key to decide how much you are willing to spend on drinks and transport. While taking taxis on nights out can sometimes be the easier and safer option, taxi trips do add up.

Buying drinks before going out is also another way to effectively save money. These small habits can help stop those little contactless purchases from turning into a much bigger bill the next morning.

Remember that your first year at KCL is only the beginning 

While it is easy to get caught up in the excitement and spend more than originally planned, it’s key to remember that your maintenance loan needs to last well beyond semester One. Rent, groceries, travel and other costs will still be there once semester One is over.

Enjoying yourself, while being financially responsible, will make the rest of your first year much less stressful.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

Gamze Aslan | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

KCL Freshers’ Week: What’s worth going to and what’s worth skipping

Your ultimate A-Z of being a student at King’s

King's College London accommodation

Attention future KCL freshers: The ultimate guide to choosing your first year accommodation

Latest

Spend smart, party hard: Your ultimate guide to surviving first year on a student budget

Gamze Aslan

The broke freshers’ guide to a brilliant year

From Soho to Shoreditch: Here’s the ultimate guide to student nightlife in London

Gamze Aslan

All the treasures London has to offer

The fresher’s guide to York men

Hannah Rambour

Unfortunately it’s a canon event for all of us x

The 7 ways I’m planning to lock in for my final year

Hannah Rambour

Disclaimer: This article contains no mentions of grad programmes

It’s time for week three, so here is the full episode schedule for The Celebrity Traitors this week

Hayley Soen

‘Heads will roll’ during these episodes

Our official ranking of every Dusk cocktail

Mollie Beesley

We’ve saved you from having to try all sixteen of them x

Student loan running dry? Here’s 7 budgeting ways to survive the rest of October! 

Kristen Rutherford

Because unfortunately, your student loan will run out, fast!

Final year students, here is the ultimate Uni of York bucket list 

Faye Robinson

Why wouldn’t you want to make the most out of your uni city

Calls for help to Exeter’s CCTV centre double during Freshers’ Week

Lucy Williams

Dennis said most incidents involve antisocial behaviour caused by excess drinking

A fresher’s guide to Exeter city centre

Mollie Woodman

As the good weather is scheduled to continue, and summative deadlines hide in the distance, it’s time to explore your new city

Budgeting 101 for Exeter freshers

Daisy Hardwick

How to make the most of your money while living at university

University of Bristol plans new security doors at Beacon House

Emily Robson

New security gates are to be put up in Beacon House study centre

People are torn about American Horror Story replacing Papa Legba’s actor, despite the tragedy

Kieran Galpin

The new actor has spoken out

the celebrity traitors hannah fry jumpers

Professor Hannah Fry’s pink jumpers from The Celebrity Traitors are almost affordable

Claudia Cox

Two of her knitwear pieces are from the same shop

Fancy celebrating Oktoberfest? Here are the five best spots in Manchester

Freya Leggatt

The good news is you don’t need to travel all the way to Munich get stuck in with the festivities

Meet Alexandra, founder of LEX. – Newcastle’s answer to Mayfair after dark

Ali Choudhary

Girls just want to have fun (club edition)

New report from University of York exposes hidden poverty in city

Esme Hills

The University of York’s Cost of Living Research Group uncovers modern-day deprivation and inequality in the city

I interviewed Christa Pike 20 years ago, and meeting her will stick with me forever

Hayley Soen

‘She knows she wasted her life’

Far-right commentator driven off campus after clash with protesters

Harry Gillingham

Students protested the presence of Montgomery Toms outside a University of Bristol study centre

We were barely born when Madeleine McCann went missing, so why can’t Gen-Z stop thinking about her?

Hayley Soen

‘Someone the same age as you never got to enjoy life as you have’