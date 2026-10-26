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The deeper meaning behind Michael Sheen’s message on Celebrity Traitors and why it may cause chaos

‘This is a good move tbh’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Michael Sheen just delivered a very interesting message to the rest of the Celebrity Traitors cast at the roundtable, and people are predicting it will shake things up ahead of the show’s finale. 

The Faithfuls haven’t been very good at the game so far, and in the most recent episode quite literally listed Traitors Maya Jama, King Kenny and James Acaster as the people they trusted the most. Yikes. 

So, at the roundtable, leading Faithful Michael Sheen suggested a change in tactic which has never been seen on the show before, and it really might switch things up. 

Michael Sheen on The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

Michael Sheen told the roundtable to vote out weak Faithfuls

At the last roundtable, Michael Sheen delivered a clear message. He effectively told the room they’re pretty terrible at the game, so need to sort their act out.

He said: “Moving forward maybe we do need to think about having the strongest Faithful team we can have, so if that has any bearing on people’s thinking… if we’re not sure about who to vote for.” Yep, he was basically saying if they can’t work out who the Traitors are, just vote out people who aren’t very good at the game, instead. Regardless of whether you might think they’re actually a Faithful. 

The tactic has already made an impact, as straight away Jerry Hall was voted out. There was a slight suspicion she might have been a Traitor, but mainly, she just hadn’t been very good at the game. 

‘This is a good move tbh’

People are now discussing how this move from Michael Sheen was a good one, and could change the dynamic ahead of the Celebrity Traitors final.

One said: “Michael Sheen being the first Faithful to my knowledge that has expressed that the group should consider voting out weak Faithfuls if they don’t know who they think the Traitor is. This is a good move tbh.”

Another added: “She was a Traitor when she said it, but Hannah Fry said the same thing and voted for Jerry for that reason. It’s absolutely the correct game play. Someone has to go, get rid of the people not contributing.”

Finally, they’re taking good action!

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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