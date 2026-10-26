The Tab

Halloween is close, what costume would Cardiff clubs be wearing this Saturday?

That’s if YOLO could even get a ticket.

Isabel Cooper | Guides

This time has come for arugably but the biggest clubbing weekend of the year. With Halloween just round the corner, thousands of students are counting down to wear the costumes they have had planned for months to wear for the best night out. However for some, although Halloween is fun, they like to do some last minute planning with their costume and bring it together the night before. So what better time would it be to question what each club in Cardiff would dress up as for Halloween?

Misfits – animals

Of course, Misfits would be furiously cute and would dress up with an animal theme. Think rabbits, cats, deer, leopards, cheetahs since they are home to the beloved misfit’s monkey- maybe they can even match. As a trendy , well-loved club that’s always super busy they’ll look incredible as animals. Hope they don’t have to wait in the virtual queue when getting their costume.

Live Lounge – famous musicians

They have to be famous music stars; think Bowie, Freddy Mercury to Charli XCX and Adela. It’s a bit different to the classic club like Circuit which is why their costume would be more imaginative than the classic witch and princesses. But different is often the best just like a night out at Live lounge which will be one of the best. 

YOLO – last minute homemade costume 

Just as many of us fail to get tickets and have to wait in a two hour queue, YOLO would’ve been too late in securing their costume so would have to resort with making their costumes themselves from clothes from their own wardrobe. But they’ll still look super fashionable and trendy and everyone will compliment their costume choice. As homemade costumes are always the best- still look good but without spending a fortune. At least YOLO would have more money to spend on jaeger bombs. 

Circuit – princess 

Circuit would be a classic princess, your usual corset and skirt. You can never have a bad night at Circuit, there is something for everyone in their plethora of rooms. Whether you like room 1, room 2 or pink! That’s why circuit would be a princess, there’s so much variety of which one to be. Whether that’d be Belle, Rapunzel, Snow White, Tiana.  The question is, will they be living it up in the ball pit?

Prince of Wales – Buzz Ball 

Whilst not a club, of course as the undisputed go-to pres Prince of Wales Spoons would of course dress up as the ultimate pres drink. The Buzz Ball. This could especially be a group costume where each Spoons in Cardiff could be a different one. The only question is which one would they be?

Isabel Cooper | Guides
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