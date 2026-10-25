Calling all Cardiff Uni social secs – here are the social themes you must include this year

30 minutes ago

The uni year has kicked off, and with that so have our beloved Wednesday nights. But as each social approaches, it is getting harder to come up with a theme that actually gets everyone dressing up. As a social sec, everyone expects you to come up with funny, affordable and occasionally embarrassing themes. Here are some of the annual tried and tested favourites we recommend to add to the social calendar.

1. Oktoberfest

Simple but effective, the classic Oktoberfest social is always a safe bet. It’s possibly the most predictable theme for an early social in the year ,and chances are you’ve already done it, but you really can’t go wrong. Whether it’s the Jokeshop dress you’ve kept sitting in your wardrobe since last year or the Lederhosen complete with a matching hat, this social has endless potential for some hilarious games and challenges. Plus it’s an outfit you can sort at once – no need to be scurrying along Queens Street or scrolling Amazon last minute.

2. Families

Want everyone mingling? Split your society into families. Three generations: Babies, parents and grandparents. There’s a costume (and role) for everyone, and it’s a brilliant way to work out who’s who at the start of the year. With cheap costumes and a newfound family, it’s a great way for you to get everyone involved. Human pyramid outside your mum’s house? I don’t recommend. However this social absolutely creates the bonds that tie everyone together throughout the year.

3. Charity shop social

What’s better than dressing up in someone’s gran’s old cardigan while making a kind charitable donation? Turn your charity shop social into a competition to see who can find the silliest shirt, the most outrageous scarf or even a new wardrobe staple. Set everyone a budget and see what they can come up with. Why not have a joint social to mix and match with the funniest finds you get? It’s cheap, sustainable and will definitely produce some interesting fashion choices.

4. Dress as your type

Another absolute classic. Expose your society’s questionable taste whilst also getting an excuse to dress up as someone you’ve been waiting to snap? This is your chance. From gym lads to road-men, think football shirts, backwards caps and some face paint. And if you haven’t already got the outfit, there’s someone you know who does. The possibilities are endless, and the evidence may be slightly incriminating. It’s all the more fun when you start comparing everyone’s outfits to their inspo pics.

5. Mobsters and Lobsters

Now this may be my personal favourite on the list…

Any excuse to cover your freshers in face paint and unleash a few fishy puns, all whilst mixing things up with a bit of Peaky Blinders. Mobsters and Lobsters is a perfect combination of easy to pull off and completely ridiculous. Returners turn up rocking the shirt, tie and flat cap whilst maybe attempting the Brummie accent. Freshers on the other hand, it’s time to embrace your inner crustacean with red face paint and pincers. Of course, no lobster social is complete without a few fishy challenges. This is a social-sec favourite to judge how committed your fresh really are.

Ultimately, the best socials aren’t necessarily the ones with the most expensive costumes or the most elaborate plans. They’re the socials where everyone gets involved, the group photos are hilarious and at least someone has committed far too seriously to the theme. So, social secs, take your pick, get the group chat moving and start planning for your next YOLO appearance.