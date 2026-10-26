James Blunt asked BBC staff for emergency extra pants while filming Celebrity Traitors

30 minutes ago

James Blunt is said to have had to ask BBC production staff to buy him more pants after running out while filming The Celebrity Traitors at Ardross Castle. Forget finding the Traitors: First, someone needed to find the man some underwear!

It would seem James maybe wasn’t expecting his stay in the castle to be as long as it has been, as he didn’t pack enough pairs to make it through the filming. Or, maybe he was expecting the washing facilities to be better? Who knows. Either way, his packing list clearly wasn’t up to scratch.

According to a source, James didn’t just want any old pants delivered to him either, and when he asked production for an underwear top-up, he was “quite particular” about the ones he wanted.

A source told The Sun: “James ran out of underwear during filming for the show. He kindly asked if a member of production could buy him some and was quite particular about what he wanted. James is a true gent and production staff were more than happy to help.”

The underwear claim follows another clothing-related headache for the singer, who was reportedly reprimanded by the BBC over a promotional post. He was told to remove a post using a Traitors image to promote a £1,695 suit he wore on the programme, with a link to the brand.

A BBC spokesperson told Metro: “The BBC has clear guidelines in place around commercial activity which we take very seriously, and players have been reminded of this. The social media posts referred to have been taken down.”

The BBC declined to comment on the underwear report.

His Traitor theories haven’t been going brilliantly either

On the show, James is a Faithful, but his attempts to work out who’s lying haven’t exactly been on point. He helped send fellow Faithful Julie Hesmondhalgh out of the castle, while backing actual Traitors Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny to receive a mystery advantage during a mission. Not quite the detective masterclass he’d have been hoping for.

That advantage turned out to be The Dagger, which gave Kenny a double vote at the roundtable. James has also been suspicious of Sharon Rooney, voting to banish her and prompting her to suspect him in return.

To his credit, he’s joining in with the jokes. He’s been posting clips of his incorrect deductions in a series on his socials called Blunt Theories. Does he have a theory as to why he forgot his pants?

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