The Love Is Blind UK S3 couple who didn’t get married on the show just split via text message

Sammy says she was about to move in with Jonathan

3 hours ago

A couple from Love Is Blind UK season three split via text message, more than a year after their engagement.

Sammy Harper and Jonathan Harrod met during the pods stage, and got engaged. Netflix chose not to feature their storyline on the show, so didn’t air their dates in the pods, and didn’t invite them to the next stage of filming. Even though Sammy and Jonathan didn’t get married on Love Is Blind UK, they continued their relationship. In February 2026, they got a puppy named “Poddy” (in honour of the Love Is Blind pods). Sammy and Jonathan planned to move in together this autumn, then arrange their wedding.

However, their relationship has come to a sudden end. Sammy claimed in an Instagram video: “My engagement is officially over. I got dumped by text message. Yeah, a f**king text message. I didn’t have that one on my 2026 bingo card, and there’s a lot that I could say about that.

“Overnight, the entire story changed. I was supposed to be moving in with my fiancé in less than two weeks. I was packing up my life and moving across the country. I thought I knew what the next chapter looked like, and now I’m single, I don’t know where I’m going to live, I’m restarting at 34. And, guys, I’m f**king embarrassed.”

Jonathan has yet to comment publicly on the split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammy Harper | Female Transformation Coach (@sammy.harper_)

Since Sammy and Jonathan’s scenes were cut from Love Is Blind, they were sharing the story of their relationship through a series of videos called Love Is Blind Diaries: The Unseen Couple. The last update was posted just five days ago.

Sammy also thanked her friends on her Instagram story for being so supportive when her “little world suddenly feels very empty”, and “life feels really f**king sad”. She wrote: “Thank you for meeting me exactly where I’m at and letting me share this while it’s still confusing, messy and very f**king raw. I’m sure one say it’ll make sense.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Instagram / @sammy.harper_