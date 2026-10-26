The Tab

The Love Is Blind UK S3 couple who didn’t get married on the show just split via text message

Sammy says she was about to move in with Jonathan

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

A couple from Love Is Blind UK season three split via text message, more than a year after their engagement.

Sammy Harper and Jonathan Harrod met during the pods stage, and got engaged. Netflix chose not to feature their storyline on the show, so didn’t air their dates in the pods, and didn’t invite them to the next stage of filming. Even though Sammy and Jonathan didn’t get married on Love Is Blind UK, they continued their relationship. In February 2026, they got a puppy named “Poddy” (in honour of the Love Is Blind pods). Sammy and Jonathan planned to move in together this autumn, then arrange their wedding.

However, their relationship has come to a sudden end. Sammy claimed in an Instagram video: “My engagement is officially over. I got dumped by text message. Yeah, a f**king text message. I didn’t have that one on my 2026 bingo card, and there’s a lot that I could say about that.

love is blind uk season three secret unaired couples here are sammy and jonathan

Sammy and Jonathan’s Love Is Blind promo pics (Images via Netflix)

“Overnight, the entire story changed. I was supposed to be moving in with my fiancé in less than two weeks. I was packing up my life and moving across the country. I thought I knew what the next chapter looked like, and now I’m single, I don’t know where I’m going to live, I’m restarting at 34.  And, guys, I’m f**king embarrassed.”

Jonathan has yet to comment publicly on the split.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sammy Harper | Female Transformation Coach (@sammy.harper_)

Since Sammy and Jonathan’s scenes were cut from Love Is Blind, they were sharing the story of their relationship through a series of videos called Love Is Blind Diaries: The Unseen Couple. The last update was posted just five days ago.

Sammy also thanked her friends on her Instagram story for being so supportive when her “little world suddenly feels very empty”, and “life feels really f**king sad”. She wrote: “Thank you for meeting me exactly where I’m at and letting me share this while it’s still confusing, messy and very f**king raw. I’m sure one say it’ll make sense.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Instagram / @sammy.harper_

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

love is blind aneha and cam during the awkward engagement scene in episode four

Love Is Blind’s Cam didn’t ‘do great’ when Aneha critiqued his looks at their engagement

love is blind season 11 boston couples, where do they live

Lots of the Love Is Blind S11 cast aren’t from Boston – here’s how far apart the couples live

Two Love Is Blind season 11 couples had their love stories cut from the show

Latest

Selena Gomez to Doja Cat: The celebrities who’ve opened up about their vaping habits

Hayley Soen

Many are trying to quit

Revs or MASH? Cambridge students have finally spoken

Katie Mai Rogers

Here’s how students actually feel about Cindies’ MASH takeover

How to spend 24 hours in Manchester like you’re in a Gilmore Girls episode

Issey Greenwood

From crunchy leaf walks to here’s your very own guide to romanticise this season

Cambridge on a plate: Unique independent food spots around the city

Katie Mai Rogers

I visited a range of proudly independent Cambridge food spots to give you my verdict

James Acaster reveals Celebrity Traitors contestants hear The Hanging Tree over and over again

Hebe Hancock

It’s left people ‘traumatised’

This is exactly how you would win The Traitors, based on your Leeds degree

Abbie Latymer

Now reveal yourself: Aare you a Traitor or Faithful?

The best Halloween costumes you can make with clothes you already have

Antonia Poleszak

Let’s beat the last-minute panic together

Human remains removed from Glasgow museums due to controversial ‘consent’ issues

Georgina Bevan

Both the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and the Hunterian Museum have removed parts of their Egyptian display due to lacking ‘consent’ from the deceased

Here’s which type of player each Lancaster college would be on The Traitors

Ella Yarwood

At Lancaster, anyone could be a traitor

The Love Is Blind UK S3 couple who didn’t get married on the show just split via text message

Claudia Cox

Sammy says she was about to move in with Jonathan

Two obstacles stand in the way of a second execution attempt on Christa Pike

Hayley Soen

What will happen next remains unclear

Sharon Rooney’s latest Celebrity Traitors decisions could make her an easy target for the Traitors

Hebe Hancock

She’s made some questionable moves

Here’s the spookiest places in Newcastle you should visit

Jess Greatrex

A 9am lecture after a night out is scary enough, but what if you’re looking for more?

Roundtable moment exposed who the Traitors are to the whole group and nobody clocked

Hayley Soen

Somebody needs to remember this

Joanne explains why she snapped at Miranda during that awkward Celebrity Traitors roundtable

Hebe Hancock

‘Gaslighting’ got to her

Your childhood bedroom is now a storage cupboard- returning home for reading week

Luka Shaw

Reflections on returning to civilisation

The deeper meaning behind Michael Sheen’s message on Celebrity Traitors and why it may cause chaos

Hayley Soen

‘This is a good move tbh’

James Blunt asked BBC staff for emergency extra pants while filming Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

Oops!

Council leader brands Edinburgh child poverty levels “unacceptable”

Jennifer Millar

One in five children in Edinburgh live in poverty, with 80,000 people living in poverty across the region

Halloween is close, what costume would Cardiff clubs be wearing this Saturday?

Isabel Cooper

That’s if YOLO could even get a ticket