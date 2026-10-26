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Roundtable moment exposed who the Traitors are to the whole group and nobody clocked

Somebody needs to remember this

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

There was a moment at the Celebrity Traitors roundtable vote last week that showed the whole group who the Traitors are, and so far, nobody has picked up on it. 

Last week was a tense couple of episodes. Ross Kemp was murdered in plain sight, and this kickstarted a new level of intensity, as the Faithfuls know *something* happened right in front of them. However, they’ve now literally been told who the Traitors are, and don’t seem to have noticed. 

Maya Jama and James Acaster (and maybe even King Kenny) have all been exposed

The Celebrity Traitors roundtable

via BBC

Also in the episodes last week, after Michael Sheen shared a telling message with the group about their gameplay, Jerry Hall was voted out. That *should* have been a big teller for the Faithfuls. 

Jerry Hall was then revealed as a Faithful, but nobody has worked out the bigger picture of this. Jerry being voted out has only left two options as to who the Traitors could be: Maya and James A. 

When discussing who was in the library with Ross ahead of his death, they previously said it was Maya, James, Jerry and Kenny for a bit. Kenny wasn’t there for the whole time, so while it’s not a great look, he could get out of this one. But now, with Jerry gone and proven to be a Faithful, if the other Faithfuls follow the theory that the murder took place in the library, it has to have been Maya or James. 

“I’m actually stressing because they now know both Jerry and Ross were Faithfuls, meaning that if they follow the library perfume theory the only people left are James and Maya, both Traitors,” one person on Twitter pointed out. 

The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

Maya Jama has also outed herself recently 

All the clues are there, because Maya Jama has also slipped up herself. At breakfast last week, Traitor James Acaster said he didn’t recall anyone touching Ross in the library, which might have signified a murder had taken place. 

This is when people are saying that Maya slipped up, because she responded: “I didn’t touch him.” People have noticed you would only say “I” if you were Traitor, instead of saying you hadn’t noticed anyone else. Did she slip?

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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