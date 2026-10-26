Here’s which type of player each Lancaster college would be on The Traitors

3 hours ago

*Spoiler alert for The Celebrity Traitors series one and two

Somehow, series two of The Celebrity Traitors is almost over. With loads of tension, countless laughs and oh-so-many unforgettable moments (you’ll never live this down, Richard E. Grant), this series has brought the nation together yet again.

But you may be wondering, what would happen if each Lancaster University college took part in a game of The Traitors? Would your college be a Faithful, a Traitor, or a recruit? Here’s how we think each Lancaster college would play the game.

Bowland – Faithful

At the heart of campus, Bowland College really is unavoidable. As a result, it makes sense it would be at the heart of a game of The Traitors, bringing its fellow Faithfuls together and maybe even finding some actual traitors. Think Miranda Hart from the current series.

However, like Miranda, Bowland would need to beware of becoming too much of a threat. Otherwise, it risks an unwelcome visit from the Traitors.

Pendle – Recruit

Unlike Bowland, Pendle is closer to the outskirts of campus, so it would probably make for a much quieter player. However, it wouldn’t be completely isolated, and could convince some others to follow its lead.

The Traitors would probably see Pendle as an asset in the turret but a threat outside it. This would make it the ideal candidate for a recruitment. However, life as a Traitor comes with lots of pressure. Would it be able to cope with it, or would it crumble like Hannah Fry?

Grizedale – Traitor

With one of the few remaining bars on campus, Grizedale is a hub of activity every night. As well as its popularity, its unbothered attitude would make it perfect for a game as high-pressured as The Traitors. Therefore, we suspect Claudia would find it to be the perfect choice for the infamous turret.

As a Traitor, Grizedale could be charismatic enough to convince the Faithful to follow it, all while secretly murdering them in the night. This would make it a possible contender for the win. However, it must be wary of seeming too much like a “big dog,” or it could risk being banished by the faithfuls.

Lonsdale – Faithful

With its welcoming atmosphere, Lonsdale College could be one of the most underrated places on campus. Its friendly charm would make it an ideal faithful in The Traitors.

However, its isolated location could be its undoing. Finding it harder to convince other players, it would be an obvious target for suspicion and, worst comes to worst, banishment.

County – Traitor

County’s isolation so far from the spine could make it harder for anyone else to see through it. This would make it perfect as a no-nonsense, ice-cold Traitor – like Maya Jama right now. It certainly has the potential to go far, but would it take home all the glory?

Graduate – Faithful

The oldest of the bunch, Graduate College has a lot more wisdom to bring to the castle. This would make it a major asset for the Faithfuls, helping them discern who among them is secretly a Traitor.

However, it must be careful. Too much of this attitude could make it seem like a threat to the Traitors, so it could be at serious risk of murder. But if it avoids murder, it could face suspicion from fellow Faithfuls and ultimately risk being banished from the castle forever.

Cartmel – Faithful

Everyone loves Barker’s, so Cartmel would certainly be one of the more lovable players in the game. However, it is also among the more isolated players. This could prevent it from falling under the Traitors’ radar.

Cartmel could also use its lack of suspicion to coast through to the end stages of the game. With its friendly demeanour and reduced suspicion, would it go all the way and bring it home for the Faithfuls?

Furness – Traitor

Among the more mysterious colleges on campus, Furness would definitely be a good choice to be a Traitor. In fact, it could put its unbothered vibes to good use and take on the unofficial position of head Traitor.

However, Furness’s vibes would also make it a clear target for suspicion in the game. It may need to prepare itself for an early exit – though hopefully not as early as Richard E. Grant!

Fylde – Recruit

In a nice location and with one of the few bars left on campus, Fylde would prove to be one of the more popular and cheery players in the game. If it remained a Faithful, it’d certainly go far. These same factors, however, would also make it the perfect recruit for the Traitors.

Once recruited, Fylde would simply need to act like a Faithful and it would still go very far. But would its personality be enough, or would something else stop them from winning The Traitors?

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Featured images before edits via YouTube