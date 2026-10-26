The Tab

Altra Yorkshire Marathon sees record number turnout

Thousands of runners gathered on 18 October to set off from University of York campus for the marathon

Lucy Marden | News

More than 10,000 runners participated in the Altra Yorkshire Marathon Festival on 18 October.

The festival, which features a marathon, marathon relay, and 10-mile run, commenced at the University of York on Sunday morning.

Organisers said it was a ‘huge success’, gaining support from runners, volunteers, spectators, sponsors, charity partners and members of the local community who got involved.

“You can’t not give it your all”

Walking along Hull Road on the Sunday morning, the atmosphere was exhilarating. Hundreds of spectators crowded the pathways as runners poured toward Walmgate Bar. There was a flurry of cheer from all directions. The supporters were loud and many were waving kettle bells and homemade signs.

“It was really fun,” Asher, a 10-mile participant from the University of York, told The York Tab. “There’s something about running with 10,000 people – they just motivate you. 

“The crowd as well: they will read your nametag on your bib and shout ‘come on Asher.’

“There were a couple times I could’ve just started walking because, especially towards the end, with that massive hill, it was pretty tiring.

“But having all those people rooting for you, just random people, you can’t not give your all.”

“I’m so glad I did this.”

The Route 

The marathon’s course took runners through the historic city centre and past the York Minster, where crowds of onlookers gathered to show support.

From here, the runners travelled into the Yorkshire countryside, with participants running East through Sand Hutton and Stamford Bridge before tracking through the villages of Hotly and Osbaldwick and then ending up where it all began, at the University Campus in Heslington.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t really appreciate the countryside, at least at that point,” University of York student, Jamie, told The York Tab. Prior to the event on Sunday, Jamie had not run longer than 14 miles.

“And I think I remember it less as it goes on. It kind of becomes more of a blur.

“[During] the second half I had problems with cramps in my calves and my thighs, so there was less running going on there.

“Coming back into York, and everyone cheering you on again after having quite a long way where there was no one, was quite invigorating. 

“I was very happy that I finished. [We were given] a goodie bag, which contains some non-alcoholic beer, among other things.

“Participants have made a real difference”

Heather Townsend won gold in the marathon’s Women’s category, running 26.2 miles with a time of 02:40:35.

In the Men’s category, Nicholas Coyle claimed victory with a time of 02:19:32.

The Women’s 10-mile competition was won by Sophie Chumas in 01:01:39, whilst Jack Kelly achieved victory in the Men’s category with a time of 00:51:21.

 

Beyond these sporting achievements, participants raised thousands of pounds for various charities and causes, including Children with Cancer UK, Dementia Forward, Mind York, Yorkshire Cancer Research and St Leonard’s Hospice. Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, told The York Press:

“Together, participants will have raised thousands of pounds for charities and good causes, making a real difference to communities both locally and nationally.”

Entry is open for the 2027 Altra Yorkshire Marathon

“A huge congratulations to everyone who completed the [Yorkshire Marathon] and Yorkshire 10-mile yesterday,” the University of York published on Instagram.

“There’s so many stories and reasons to cross that finish line and we’re proud to have seen it happen right here.”

Entry has opened for next year’s Altra Yorkshire Marathon, which is scheduled to take place on 17 October, 2027.

Lucy Marden | News
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