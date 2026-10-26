How to have the spookiest Halloween in Cardiff without breaking the bank

If your bank balance isn’t keeping you up all night, these Halloween plans might

4 hours ago

Halloween is almost here and things are getting spooky in and around Cardiff. Whether you’re a horror fanatic or just looking for an excuse to get your friends together, Cardiff has something to offer everyone this Halloween.

If you’re looking at planning a scary good night out, a cosy horror film night or are willing to pay for a proper fright, here’s your ultimate guide to the spookiest things to do in Cardiff this Halloween.

YOLOWEEN – Cardiff SU

The most famous Halloween night out for Cardiff students: YOLOWEEN. Societies fully embrace the spooky theme, you can almost guarantee to see a few freshers as pumpkins, angels or pirates in and around the Student’s Union this Wednesday. If you’ve secured your ticket, entry is from 8pm with your ticket only valid until 10pm; if not, be prepared to join the queue after 11pm.

And if queueing sounds too scary for you, here are some spooky alternatives to get your scare fix.

CUE Halloween – Cardiff SU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUE (@cuepresents.uk)

Don’t have any plans on Halloween? CUE Halloween has got your back. This event is for those who still want to be spooky but don’t want to party through the night. As a rare day event from 3pm-10pm CUE includes three rooms – Main Room, 166 and CUE with all different artists but an overall spooky vibe.

Although early entry tickets are sold out, there are still tickets available from £28 so get them fast before they sell out to solidify your Halloween.

Get tickets here.

Old Skool Bingo Halloween Special- Ten Mill Lane

Fancy something a little different this Halloween? Old Skool Bingo is bringing its Halloween Special to Ten Mill Lane on Saturday 31st October, combining classic bingo with throwback R&B anthems, dance-offs and plenty of audience participation.

Grab your housemates, get your best fancy dress ready and prepare for an evening of throwback tunes and questionable dance moves. Running from 6pm to 9pm, it’s the perfect pre-drinks alternative for Cardiff students looking to make the most of Halloween without committing to a full night out.

Get tickets here.

Cardiff Castle’s Underground Cinema- Undercroft

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If you’re after a more wholesome Halloween activity, Cardiff Castle’s Underground Cinema is showing a spooky film line-up on Halloween. Starting at 2pm, you can enjoy Halloween classics including Little Shop of Horrors, Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas in the atmospheric setting of the castle’s Undercroft.

With tickets priced between £9 and £15, it’s a great option for students looking to get into the Halloween spirit without drinking, offering a cosy alternative to the usual student Halloween night out.

Get tickets here.

Fonmon Castle’s Scare Night- Barry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fonmon Castle | Family Fun | South Wales (@fonmoncastle)

If you’re looking for a proper fright this Halloween, Fonmon Castle’s Scare Night is one to consider. Located around a 45-minute drive from Cardiff, the haunted castle experience is perfect for students willing to venture outside the city for a night of scares.

Expect creepy characters, terrifying attractions and plenty of opportunities to scream your way through the evening with your friends.

Get tickets here.

The Halloween Purge & Shoshi Meet & Greet- Cardiff SU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y Plas, Cardiff SU (@yplascusu)

Fancy swapping scares for something more sociable? The Halloween Purge is taking over Y Plas on Friday 30th October, running from 10pm until 3am. Expect a three-room takeover packed with house, R&B and hip-hop, plus cheesy pop classics and throwback anthems to scream-sing-along with your flatmates.

Tickets include a meet and greet with TikTok icon Shoshi, the perfect way to kick off your Halloweekend in Cardiff.

Get tickets here.

Whatever way you choose to get your spooky fix, Cardiff is sure to deliver an unforgettable Halloween.

So, choose your costume, get your friends together and plan a fang-tastic Halloween in Cardiff.

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Featured image via Canva