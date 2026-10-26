The Tab

How to have the spookiest Halloween in Cardiff without breaking the bank

If your bank balance isn’t keeping you up all night, these Halloween plans might

Ella Pearce | Guides

Halloween is almost here and things are getting spooky in and around Cardiff. Whether you’re a horror fanatic or just looking for an excuse to get your friends together, Cardiff has something to offer everyone this Halloween.

If you’re looking at planning a scary good night out, a cosy horror film night or are willing to pay for a proper fright, here’s your ultimate guide to the spookiest things to do in Cardiff this Halloween. 

YOLOWEEN – Cardiff SU

The most famous Halloween night out for Cardiff students: YOLOWEEN. Societies fully embrace the spooky theme, you can almost guarantee to see a few freshers as pumpkins, angels or pirates in and around the Student’s Union this Wednesday. If you’ve secured your ticket, entry is from 8pm with your ticket only valid until 10pm; if not, be prepared to join the queue after 11pm.

And if queueing sounds too scary for you, here are some spooky alternatives to get your scare fix. 

CUE Halloween – Cardiff SU

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CUE (@cuepresents.uk)

Don’t have any plans on Halloween? CUE Halloween has got your back. This event is for those who still want to be spooky but don’t want to party through the night. As a rare day event from 3pm-10pm CUE includes three rooms – Main Room, 166 and CUE with all different artists but an overall spooky vibe.

Although early entry tickets are sold out, there are still tickets available from £28 so get them fast before they sell out to solidify your Halloween. 

Get tickets here

Old Skool Bingo Halloween Special- Ten Mill Lane

Fancy something a little different this Halloween? Old Skool Bingo is bringing its Halloween Special to Ten Mill Lane on Saturday 31st October, combining classic bingo with throwback R&B anthems, dance-offs and plenty of audience participation.

Grab your housemates, get your best fancy dress ready and prepare for an evening of throwback tunes and questionable dance moves. Running from 6pm to 9pm, it’s the perfect pre-drinks alternative for Cardiff students looking to make the most of Halloween without committing to a full night out.

Get tickets here.

Cardiff Castle’s Underground Cinema- Undercroft  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Darkened Rooms (@darkenedrooms)

If you’re after a more wholesome Halloween activity, Cardiff Castle’s Underground Cinema is showing a spooky film line-up on Halloween. Starting at 2pm, you can enjoy Halloween classics including Little Shop of Horrors, Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas in the atmospheric setting of the castle’s Undercroft.

With tickets priced between £9 and £15, it’s a great option for students looking to get into the Halloween spirit without drinking, offering a cosy alternative to the usual student Halloween night out.

Get tickets here.

Fonmon Castle’s Scare Night- Barry

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fonmon Castle | Family Fun | South Wales (@fonmoncastle)

If you’re looking for a proper fright this Halloween, Fonmon Castle’s Scare Night is one to consider. Located around a 45-minute drive from Cardiff, the haunted castle experience is perfect for students willing to venture outside the city for a night of scares.

Expect creepy characters, terrifying attractions and plenty of opportunities to scream your way through the evening with your friends.

Get tickets here.

The Halloween Purge & Shoshi Meet & Greet- Cardiff SU

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Y Plas, Cardiff SU (@yplascusu)

Fancy swapping scares for something more sociable? The Halloween Purge is taking over Y Plas on Friday 30th October, running from 10pm until 3am. Expect a three-room takeover packed with house, R&B and hip-hop, plus cheesy pop classics and throwback anthems to scream-sing-along with your flatmates.

Tickets include a meet and greet with TikTok icon Shoshi, the perfect way to kick off your Halloweekend in Cardiff.

Get tickets here.

Whatever way you choose to get your spooky fix, Cardiff is sure to deliver an unforgettable Halloween.

So, choose your costume, get your friends together and plan a fang-tastic Halloween in Cardiff.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Canva 

Ella Pearce | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Want to live your Strictly dreams? Here are the best places to dance in Cardiff

Tired of the vampire fangs? Here are 10 new Halloween costume ideas for Cardiff students

Celebrity Traitors has begun: Here’s how your Cardiff Uni course would behave in the game

Latest

Never heard of Falloween? A 2026 costume guide for all uninspired Manchester students

Flora Smith

For the last-minute panic buyers who don’t want to join the clan of Ali G’s every year in Manchester

Don’t fall back on fast fashion this Halloween

Anna Hawes

For all those Bristol students desperate for an excuse to get back into the charity shop x

From the humanities students: Ten tips for your first term at Durham

Francesca Douglas

Everything humanities students need to survive and thrive

UYRUFC achieve a ground breaking Ladies Day

Hannah Rambour

The club successfully raised over £5,000 for Pink Ribbon Foundation, breaking UYRUFC club records

Altra Yorkshire Marathon sees record number turnout

Lucy Marden

Thousands of runners gathered on 18 October to set off from University of York campus for the marathon

the celebrity traitors off days season two

The Celebrity Traitors has ‘off days’, but rules dictate what the cast can do off-camera

Claudia Cox

Joe Lycett painted Rob Beckett

How to have the spookiest Halloween in Cardiff without breaking the bank

Ella Pearce

If your bank balance isn’t keeping you up all night, these Halloween plans might

Selena Gomez to Doja Cat: The celebrities who’ve opened up about their vaping habits

Hayley Soen

Many are trying to quit

Revs or MASH? Cambridge students have finally spoken

Katie Mai Rogers

Here’s how students actually feel about Cindies’ MASH takeover

How to spend 24 hours in Manchester like you’re in a Gilmore Girls episode

Issey Greenwood

From crunchy leaf walks to here’s your very own guide to romanticise this season

Cambridge on a plate: Unique independent food spots around the city

Katie Mai Rogers

I visited a range of proudly independent Cambridge food spots to give you my verdict

James Acaster reveals Celebrity Traitors contestants hear The Hanging Tree over and over again

Hebe Hancock

It’s left people ‘traumatised’

This is exactly how you would win The Traitors, based on your Leeds degree

Abbie Latymer

Now reveal yourself: Aare you a Traitor or Faithful?

The best Halloween costumes you can make with clothes you already have

Antonia Poleszak

Let’s beat the last-minute panic together

Human remains removed from Glasgow museums due to controversial ‘consent’ issues

Georgina Bevan

Both the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and the Hunterian Museum have removed parts of their Egyptian display due to lacking ‘consent’ from the deceased

Here’s which type of player each Lancaster college would be on The Traitors

Ella Yarwood

At Lancaster, anyone could be a traitor

The Love Is Blind UK S3 couple who didn’t get married on the show just split via text message

Claudia Cox

Sammy says she was about to move in with Jonathan

Two obstacles stand in the way of a second execution attempt on Christa Pike

Hayley Soen

What will happen next remains unclear

Sharon Rooney’s latest Celebrity Traitors decisions could make her an easy target for the Traitors

Hebe Hancock

She’s made some questionable moves

Here’s the spookiest places in Newcastle you should visit

Jess Greatrex

A 9am lecture after a night out is scary enough, but what if you’re looking for more?