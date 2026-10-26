The Celebrity Traitors has ‘off days’, but rules dictate what the cast can do off-camera

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Although each episode of The Celebrity Traitors seems to (mostly) correlate to one day, the episodes aren’t actually all filmed back-t0-back. Here’s a closer look at what actually goes on during “off days”.

When is The Celebrity Traitors actually filmed?

The Traitors is made from Mondays through to Saturdays, then Sunday is an “off day”. This gives the cast and crew a chance to rest after working for such long days during the week.

Are the players allowed to go out anywhere on ‘off days’?

When players aren’t running around the castle, they’re confined to their hotel rooms. Participants are allowed to leave the hotel for some fresh air if a crew member accompanies them.

Nick Mohammed (who was in The Celebrity Traitors season one) told The Times he would go for walks with security, which “looked pretty weird, like you’re on day release”. He “listened to loads of old film soundtracks, lots of John Williams, and picked up pine cones”.

How do the celebrities fill the time?

Neither the players in The Traitors or The Celebrity Traitors can use the internet. They have to find other activites to do in their rooms.

Tom Daley would do knitting in-between filming. Of course he did.

During the production of The Celebrity Traitors season two, Joe Lycett spent his “off days” painting. Much of the art he made featured in an exhibition called Everything Must Go in Birmingham this summer.

Joe Lycett told ITV: “I filmed a show called The Traitors. You might have heard of it. And when I wasn’t filming, I took my paints, because it just kept me sane … that show could send you around the twist if you don’t look after yourself.

“And so, some of the paintings here are ones that I just did while I was waiting for filming, and on off days, and things like that. I think it’s just really good for the human brain to make things.”

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Featured image credit: BBC