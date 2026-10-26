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This is exactly how you would win The Traitors, based on your Leeds degree

Now reveal yourself: Aare you a Traitor or Faithful?

Abbie Latymer | Guides

For those of us who need a rest day after Mischief and Antics, The Traitors is a welcome addition to our TV screens. 

Every week, hungover students all over Leeds tune in to oversee deception, lies and, for Richard E Grant, complete confession, as celebrities seek out the Traitors amongst them. 

But, do you have what it takes to win The Traitors? Read on to find out how your Leeds degree defines your gameplay. 

Business, management and marketing

Maya Jama is a great comfort - "The Traitors"

via BBC iPlayer

You’re the Maya Jamas: An innocent flower hiding a serpent underneath. 

Across the weeks, you take time to observe others’ behaviours, opinions and tactics so you can mimic the role of a Faithful.

You are neither aggressive with your opinion, nor indecisive. This allows you flexibly shift your opinion to match the majority and be a relatable force, guiding the way. 

Everyone believes your pitch and want to be in your group, your brand, your product. You sell yourself as a friend.

Now we just have to ask ourselves, are you a Faithful or a Traitor?

Physics, maths and computer science

You are the left brain: Data, codes, and always following facts over feelings. 

You will win by logging people’s actions and finding similarities and differences between the Traitors and the Faithfuls.

People may use sob stories and persuasion to try to save themselves, but your job isn’t to be a friend to everyone. It’s to find the Traitors, and find the Traitors you will. 

Social sciences and law

List of possible Traitors

Every social scientist understands that human behaviour is complex and open to interpretation.

Whether you are an expert in sociology, psychology, economics or anything humanities-based, you understand that it’s important to keep an open mind in this game and scrutinise biases. 

Your harsh, in-depth questions allow you to succeed in cracking the Traitors and discover Maya Jama and James Acaster are not as honest as they let out to be. 

Medicine, nursing and biology

You are the quiet masterminds of the show. 

You take notes and track data, but keep accusations soft as you understand it’s important to not dismiss other plausible suspects. 

When you are chosen to join the Traitors, your ability to remain calm in stressful situations will come in handy. You easily contain your emotions and detach yourself from the new role. No one ever suspects the change. 

Engineering

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. 

Engineers have good attention to detail, which allows them to see cracks in the group, and are also highly practical.

You use your practical skills to earn shields and reduce murder options for the Traitors. In addition, you catch the Traitors at their weakest moments so they slip up when stressed.

You make the Faithfuls a force to be reckoned with.

Creative arts

Hooded figures on Traitors

via BBC iPlayer

You are masters of illusion.

During your time as a Faithful, you use creative skills to execute narratives and storylines about other competitors anonymously. As chaos breaks out, you cautiously watch each person and the crack the nut as to who is the Traitor. 

With you on their side, the Faithfuls come out victorious.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook. 

Featured image via BBC

Abbie Latymer | Guides
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