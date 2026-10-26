The best Halloween costumes you can make with clothes you already have

2 hours ago

Halloween is dangerously close, and you don’t have any ideas. Well, you might not know it yet, but there are a lot of options in your wardrobe right now; you just need some inspiration. That’s what I’m here for! Because every girl should feel gorgeous on that day without having to break the bank or risk that next-day delivery.

So, open your wardrobe or dig through that Vinted pile I know you have because you might just find your 2026 Halloween costume.

The Love Witch

A perfect costume that will make you look effortless because, let’s be honest, it is.

All you need is light-blue eyeshadow, and you’re basically done. Just straighten your hair, put on a black mini dress and grab any kind of statement necklace. Additional points for some false lashes and flawless eyeliner (if you’re lucky enough to know how to do it). Don’t have a black dress? The witch wears so many stunning dresses ranging from blue to red to even a vintage white piece. As long as you have the blue eyeshadow, you’ve got a costume.

Olive – Easy A 2010

Mary – Sinners 2025

You might see a pattern of choosing movie characters, but they really are the easiest to do, and if you’ve seen Sinners, you know that Hailee Steinfeld’s character would be perfect for a Halloween costume. If you have a long light pink dress, this is the outfit for you, and if you have a bob, that’s even better; but if not, no worries- just curl your hair, give yourself a side part, and you’ve transformed into Mary. This, some heels and light makeup, and there’s your third costume idea. Fake blood is optional but appreciated.

Betty Boop

Remember, your Halloween costume doesn’t need to be scary. Sometimes all it takes is a red mini dress and red heels, and now you’re the unmistakable cartoon character. Just add some gold hoops, and you’re done. Optional: blow kisses all night to really embody the character.

Mia Wallace – Pulp Fiction 1994

For the first, throw on a black jumpsuit or, if you don’t have one, combine a black T-shirt with black quarter-length trousers. Put on your black heels, a choker (or a makeshift one with whatever you have lying around) and a gorgeous red lip. This is perfect for the girls with a fringe because all you need to do is straighten your hair and you’re done, but if you don’t, I wouldn’t recommend cutting one unless you’re very committed to the part.

For the second option, you don’t need to find a whole other outfit; just swap your black T-shirt for a white button-up, and you have her iconic look. But remember the red lip.

Mia – The Princess Diaries 2001

Another amazing Mia is the Anne Hathaway character. For this, you probably already know where I’m going. White dress, sunglasses, a red lip, your hair up and headphones. That’s it. It’s instantly recognisable to those who have amazing taste in film. And if you have a tiara lying around from a Wednesday social you might have gone to, this is the perfect time to use it.

Iris – Companion 2025

This one might be more niche, but if you have it in your wardrobe, nothing’s stopping you from dressing up as Iris in the movie Companion. 2026 is the year of the angry girls, as you might have guessed from my recommendations, and this is perfect for that. Her statement piece is her iconic bangs, so if your hair behaves well, you could recreate it. Just make sure you pair the hairstyle with a headband.

For the outfit, you could either go with her pink button-up shirt and pink shorts or her light blue dress that is featured at the start of the movie. Just remember to coordinate the headband with the colour of the outfit. That’s the iconic thing about her outfits. Again, fake blood is optional but definitely appreciated.

Bellatrix LeStrange – Harry Potter franchise

The perfect way to explain this Halloween costume is scooping all of your black clothes, throwing them onto your bed and saying “done.” It really is that easy. A black vest top, a black shrug/scarf, black fishnets, a black skirt, a black dress, black boots- the list goes on. Just messily curl your hair, wear a stunning statement necklace, make a makeshift wand, and now you’re the iconic character.





