The Tab

The best Halloween costumes you can make with clothes you already have

Let’s beat the last-minute panic together

Antonia Poleszak | Guides

Halloween is dangerously close, and you don’t have any ideas. Well, you might not know it yet, but there are a lot of options in your wardrobe right now; you just need some inspiration. That’s what I’m here for! Because every girl should feel gorgeous on that day without having to break the bank or risk that next-day delivery. 

So, open your wardrobe or dig through that Vinted pile I know you have because you might just find your 2026 Halloween costume.

 

The Love Witch

A perfect costume that will make you look effortless because, let’s be honest, it is.

All you need is light-blue eyeshadow, and you’re basically done. Just straighten your hair, put on a black mini dress and grab any kind of statement necklace. Additional points for some false lashes and flawless eyeliner (if you’re lucky enough to know how to do it). Don’t have a black dress? The witch wears so many stunning dresses ranging from blue to red to even a vintage white piece. As long as you have the blue eyeshadow, you’ve got a costume.

 

Olive – Easy A 2010

This is the iconic Easy A outfit that Emma Stone’s character wears. However, if you don’t have a black corset that’s fine, just wear a black mini dress or opt out for a black vest top and black leggings or jeans. To accessorise, colour a piece of paper red (or anything else that could do), cut it into an A and tape it to your outfit. Pair this with a pair of chic black sunglasses, a pearl necklace if you have one, and you’re done. 

 

Mary – Sinners 2025

You might see a pattern of choosing movie characters, but they really are the easiest to do, and if you’ve seen Sinners, you know that Hailee Steinfeld’s character would be perfect for a Halloween costume. If you have a long light pink dress, this is the outfit for you, and if you have a bob, that’s even better; but if not, no worries- just curl your hair, give yourself a side part, and you’ve transformed into Mary. This, some heels and light makeup, and there’s your third costume idea. Fake blood is optional but appreciated.

 

Betty Boop

Remember, your Halloween costume doesn’t need to be scary. Sometimes all it takes is a red mini dress and red heels, and now you’re the unmistakable cartoon character. Just add some gold hoops, and you’re done. Optional: blow kisses all night to really embody the character.

 

Mia Wallace – Pulp Fiction 1994

For such an iconic character, Mia Wallace’s outfits are so easy to recreate. Luckily for you, I’ve given you two options.

For the first, throw on a black jumpsuit or, if you don’t have one, combine a black T-shirt with black quarter-length trousers. Put on your black heels, a choker (or a makeshift one with whatever you have lying around) and a gorgeous red lip. This is perfect for the girls with a fringe because all you need to do is straighten your hair and you’re done, but if you don’t, I wouldn’t recommend cutting one unless you’re very committed to the part.

For the second option, you don’t need to find a whole other outfit; just swap your black T-shirt for a white button-up, and you have her iconic look. But remember the red lip.

 

Mia – The Princess Diaries 2001

Another amazing Mia is the Anne Hathaway character. For this, you probably already know where I’m going. White dress, sunglasses, a red lip, your hair up and headphones. That’s it. It’s instantly recognisable to those who have amazing taste in film. And if you have a tiara lying around from a Wednesday social you might have gone to, this is the perfect time to use it. 

 

Iris – Companion 2025

This one might be more niche, but if you have it in your wardrobe, nothing’s stopping you from dressing up as Iris in the movie Companion. 2026 is the year of the angry girls, as you might have guessed from my recommendations, and this is perfect for that. Her statement piece is her iconic bangs, so if your hair behaves well, you could recreate it. Just make sure you pair the hairstyle with a headband. 

For the outfit, you could either go with her pink button-up shirt and pink shorts or her light blue dress that is featured at the start of the movie. Just remember to coordinate the headband with the colour of the outfit. That’s the iconic thing about her outfits. Again, fake blood is optional but definitely appreciated. 

 

Bellatrix LeStrange – Harry Potter franchise

This is perfect for our honorary goth girls who love wearing everything black, or just the girls who constantly say they need more colour in their wardrobe but then buy another black top (I am guilty of this). But the important thing about Bellatrix’s outfits in the franchise is layering. 

The perfect way to explain this Halloween costume is scooping all of your black clothes, throwing them onto your bed and saying “done.” It really is that easy. A black vest top, a black shrug/scarf, black fishnets, a black skirt, a black dress, black boots- the list goes on. Just messily curl your hair, wear a stunning statement necklace, make a makeshift wand, and now you’re the iconic character. 



Antonia Poleszak | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
Latest

Cambridge on a plate: Unique independent food spots around the city

Katie Mai Rogers

I visited a range of proudly independent Cambridge food spots to give you my verdict

James Acaster reveals Celebrity Traitors contestants hear The Hanging Tree over and over again

Hebe Hancock

It’s left people ‘traumatised’

This is exactly how you would win The Traitors, based on your Leeds degree

Abbie Latymer

Now reveal yourself: Aare you a Traitor or Faithful?

The best Halloween costumes you can make with clothes you already have

Antonia Poleszak

Let’s beat the last-minute panic together

Human remains removed from Glasgow museums due to controversial ‘consent’ issues

Georgina Bevan

Both the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and the Hunterian Museum have removed parts of their Egyptian display due to lacking ‘consent’ from the deceased

Here’s which type of player each Lancaster college would be on The Traitors

Ella Yarwood

At Lancaster, anyone could be a traitor

The Love Is Blind UK S3 couple who didn’t get married on the show just split via text message

Claudia Cox

Sammy says she was about to move in with Jonathan

Two obstacles stand in the way of a second execution attempt on Christa Pike

Hayley Soen

What will happen next remains unclear

Sharon Rooney’s latest Celebrity Traitors decisions could make her an easy target for the Traitors

Hebe Hancock

She’s made some questionable moves

Here’s the spookiest places in Newcastle you should visit

Jess Greatrex

A 9am lecture after a night out is scary enough, but what if you’re looking for more?

Roundtable moment exposed who the Traitors are to the whole group and nobody clocked

Hayley Soen

Somebody needs to remember this

Joanne explains why she snapped at Miranda during that awkward Celebrity Traitors roundtable

Hebe Hancock

‘Gaslighting’ got to her

Your childhood bedroom is now a storage cupboard- returning home for reading week

Luka Shaw

Reflections on returning to civilisation

The deeper meaning behind Michael Sheen’s message on Celebrity Traitors and why it may cause chaos

Hayley Soen

‘This is a good move tbh’

James Blunt asked BBC staff for emergency extra pants while filming Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

Oops!

Council leader brands Edinburgh child poverty levels “unacceptable”

Jennifer Millar

One in five children in Edinburgh live in poverty, with 80,000 people living in poverty across the region

Halloween is close, what costume would Cardiff clubs be wearing this Saturday?

Isabel Cooper

That’s if YOLO could even get a ticket

Review: Fallout

Scarlett Daniels

War, fear and friendship

How to make the most of who you meet at uni

Miranda Thorpe-Shephard

From friends to flatmates to course friends, you’re destined to meet some good people

Calling all Cardiff Uni social secs: Here are the social themes you must include this year

Kaedi May Owen

Another Wednesday, another fancy-dress theme to think of