How to spend 24 hours in Manchester like you’re in a Gilmore Girls episode

From crunchy leaf walks to here’s your very own guide to romanticise this season

4 hours ago

The transition from summer into autumn can make you want to romanticise your life that little bit more: Pumpkin spice latte in hand, a cheesy romance novel buried in your bag and a playlist that makes you feel as if you’re actually in Stars Hollow.

However, when you’re a uni student in Manchester this means your autumns are full with sideways rain, relentless wind and the daily debate on whether its worth getting soaked for that 9am lecture.

But if Rory Gilmore did come to Manchester, how would she spend her day? From independent bookshops, autumnal walks and the cosiest of cafes, we’ve compiled a list of places in Manchester that keep the seasonal doom and gloom away.

A morning in Didsbury

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No Rory Gilmore day would be right if it didn’t start out with a fresh cup of coffee and good book. So head to Didsbury to for a taste of Luke’s coffee.

The Art of Tea is a hidden gem, independently owned and offers a warm and homely atmosphere, which is the perfect spot to escape from the rain.

What’s even better is that, as your enjoying your cosy drink in shelter from the rain, you can take a moment to channel Rory’s love for books and explore the adjoining Didsbury Village Bookshop, finding quality second hand books.

Main character autumn stroll

Once you’ve had your coffee fix and ready to stretch your legs, only a short walk away is the Fletcher Moss Gardens which offer a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

The botanical gardens and paths covered in fallen leaves, provide a perfect background for an autumnal walk.

Imagine yourself as Rory, wandering through with a book in hand or even taking the scenic route home just because the leaves look too good to miss.

Highland cows at Heaton Park

If you’re wanting to get away from the city even more and are in need of a post night out healing, only a 20 minute tram ride away from the city centre is Heaton Park, it offers miles of green space, the cutest highland cows and a great place to spend a wholesome autumn afternoon.

Nothing says Gilmore girls more to me than wrapping up in your favourite jumper, strolling through endless paths that have been covered in fallen leaves and pretending you’re the main character.

Not only does the park have highland cows, they also have an animal centre which is full of other adorable furry residents. Best of all, entry to the park and its animal centre is all free, meaning this wholesome day out wont make a dent in your student budget.

A budget friendly lunch

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Although Manchester doesn’t have Luke Danes serving bottomless coffee and proper diner style pancakes on every corner, no Gilmore Girls day would be complete without delicious food and luckily Manchester has an abundance of places to eat without denting your bank account.

Whilst living in a city as a student, it can be difficult to romanticise your days out when you’re constantly checking your bank balance. So finding affordable places to eat is always a win as a student.

Elnecot in Ancoats offers a sandwich and soup deal for £9, perfect for when you’re looking for that comfort meal without spending a fortune. For a meal under a tenner I think it’s the perfect excuse to swap your usual meal deal for something a little more exciting.

So you don’t need to break the bank to escape in your very own Gilmore Girls fantasy – sometimes all it takes is a cosy cafe, fresh air and some good food to help you have a main character moment.

Featured image via Netflix