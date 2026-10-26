Selena Gomez to Doja Cat: The celebrities who’ve opened up about their vaping habits

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Last week, Selena Gomez admitted vaping nicotine has changed her voice, and warned people against the habit. She said giving up can be difficult, but urged people to try to.

But, it would seem she’s not the only celebrity to discuss this. Some have described using e-cigarettes and vapes to move away from smoking, while others have spoken about wanting to ditch vaping itself.

Selena Gomez

After months and months of speculation over her changing voice, Selena Gomez finally addressed the reason behind it.

Speaking on Instagram, she opened up about vaping nicotine, and urged people the habit isn’t worth it. “I’m not gonna be able to change my voice,” she said in the post on her story. “I vaped nicotine a lot.”

She added: “Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid. It changed my voice. So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it.”

Selena said that quitting the habit has been “really hard”, and added: “I just hope I can keep it up. If you are going through something, you can get through it too.”

Lola Young

Singer Lola Young spoke on TikTok about feeling the effects of vaping on her breathing, saying someone had previously warned her this could happen after years of use.

She described breathing as a “chore” and joked that she should be earning £30 an hour for the effort. “My lungs feel like they’re battery powered, like they’re just one big battery,” she said. She admitted she “should quit”, but suggested that wasn’t going to happen any time soon.

Lily James

Lily told the Daily Mail she had recently needed her first filling, having previously been proud of never needing one. She blamed flavoured vapes for the change. “Apparently it’s from flavoured vapes, which are full of sugar. They f*cked my teeth,” she said of her personal experience.

Simon Cowell

According to MailOnline, Simon Cowell began vaping in 2016 after deciding to reduce his cigarette use when he became a father in 2014.

In 2023, he said he hadn’t smoked a cigarette for around three or four weeks, following a bout of laryngitis that left him unable to speak. He was still vaping, though, and acknowledged that he hadn’t completely kicked nicotine.

Simon, who used to smoke 80 a day, said: “The idea is to cut down on the number. The vape has been successful. It’s a good one, it tastes nice and sweet.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo’s place in the roundup is less about a public quitting pledge and more about those awards-show sightings. He has regularly been spotted using an e-cigarette at ceremonies. Leo reportedly stopped smoking traditional cigarettes in 2013.

Lily Allen

Lily said she was trying to stop vaping after relying on it as a “coping mechanism” following her split from David Harbour. Feeling in a better place, she said, had made her think she could let it go.

She also told Interview magazine that both cigarettes and a vape had featured in the writing sessions for West End Girl, alongside plenty of “tears and storytelling”. Relatable.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat said she was finished with vaping in May 2022, after undergoing surgery for an abscess on one of her tonsils. But, she was then seen vaping at the following year’s Met Gala.

More recently, she told viewers on a livestream that she planned to quit again and had a hypnosis session arranged. Her plan included getting rid of her vapes beforehand. “Okay, I’m gonna quit vaping tomorrow. I have a hypno session, so I’ve gotta get rid of all my vapes tonight or tomorrow morning,” she said.

Miley Cyrus

Miley is another celebrity who is open about vaping and even makes no attempt to hide it during live performances. She has said in interviews that she took up the habit to help quit smoking.

Dani Dyer

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had a very on-off relationship with vapes. During a Q&A on Instagram, she shared that she had quit the habit – for the third time.

“This is my third time giving it up! They are just so addictive,” she said. “Nobody really knows the dangers of them yet but I think puffing on a fruit stick all day can’t be good.”

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