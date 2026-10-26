The Tab

Selena Gomez to Doja Cat: The celebrities who’ve opened up about their vaping habits

Many are trying to quit

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Last week, Selena Gomez admitted vaping nicotine has changed her voice, and warned people against the habit. She said giving up can be difficult, but urged people to try to. 

But, it would seem she’s not the only celebrity to discuss this. Some have described using e-cigarettes and vapes to move away from smoking, while others have spoken about wanting to ditch vaping itself.

Selena Gomez

Celebrities who have spoken about vaping, Selena Gomez

via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

After months and months of speculation over her changing voice, Selena Gomez finally addressed the reason behind it. 

Speaking on Instagram, she opened up about vaping nicotine, and urged people the habit isn’t worth it. “I’m not gonna be able to change my voice,” she said in the post on her story. “I vaped nicotine a lot.”

She added: “Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid. It changed my voice. So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it.”

Selena said that quitting the habit has been “really hard”, and added: “I just hope I can keep it up. If you are going through something, you can get through it too.”

Lola Young

via SCOTT MOORE/Shutterstock

Singer Lola Young spoke on TikTok about feeling the effects of vaping on her breathing, saying someone had previously warned her this could happen after years of use.

She described breathing as a “chore” and joked that she should be earning £30 an hour for the effort. “My lungs feel like they’re battery powered, like they’re just one big battery,” she said. She admitted she “should quit”,  but suggested that wasn’t going to happen any time soon. 

Lily James

via Alessandro Galatoli/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Lily told the Daily Mail she had recently needed her first filling, having previously been proud of never needing one. She blamed flavoured vapes for the change. “Apparently it’s from flavoured vapes, which are full of sugar. They f*cked my teeth,” she said of her personal experience. 

Simon Cowell

Celebrities who have spoken about vaping

via Matt Crossick/ITV/Shutterstock

According to MailOnline, Simon Cowell began vaping in 2016 after deciding to reduce his cigarette use when he became a father in 2014.

In 2023, he said he hadn’t smoked a cigarette for around three or four weeks, following a bout of laryngitis that left him unable to speak. He was still vaping, though, and acknowledged that he hadn’t completely kicked nicotine.

Simon, who used to smoke 80 a day, said: “The idea is to cut down on the number. The vape has been successful. It’s a good one, it tastes nice and sweet.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

via John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Leo’s place in the roundup is less about a public quitting pledge and more about those awards-show sightings. He has regularly been spotted using an e-cigarette at ceremonies. Leo reportedly stopped smoking traditional cigarettes in 2013. 

Lily Allen

Celebrities who have spoken about vaping

via Action Press/Shutterstock

Lily said she was trying to stop vaping after relying on it as a “coping mechanism” following her split from David Harbour. Feeling in a better place, she said, had made her think she could let it go.

She also told Interview magazine that both cigarettes and a vape had featured in the writing sessions for West End Girl, alongside plenty of “tears and storytelling”. Relatable. 

Doja Cat

via Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Doja Cat said she was finished with vaping in May 2022, after undergoing surgery for an abscess on one of her tonsils. But, she was then seen vaping at the following year’s Met Gala.

More recently, she told viewers on a livestream that she planned to quit again and had a hypnosis session arranged. Her plan included getting rid of her vapes beforehand. “Okay, I’m gonna quit vaping tomorrow. I have a hypno session, so I’ve gotta get rid of all my vapes tonight or tomorrow morning,” she said. 

Miley Cyrus

via Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Miley is another celebrity who is open about vaping and even makes no attempt to hide it during live performances. She has said in interviews that she took up the habit to help quit smoking. 

Dani Dyer 

Celebrities who have spoken about vaping

via Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had a very on-off relationship with vapes. During a Q&A on Instagram, she shared that she had quit the habit – for the third time. 

“This is my third time giving it up! They are just so addictive,” she said. “Nobody really knows the dangers of them yet but I think puffing on a fruit stick all day can’t be good.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity health Music
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Zoella and Alfie have been spotted in New York, after months away from social media

Sahara Ray

Family pays tribute as model and Justin Bieber’s ex passes away aged 34

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez finally reveals the reason her voice has changed so much is down to nicotine

Latest

Never heard of Falloween? A 2026 costume guide for all uninspired Manchester students

Flora Smith

For the last-minute panic buyers who don’t want to join the clan of Ali G’s every year in Manchester

Don’t fall back on fast fashion this Halloween

Anna Hawes

For all those Bristol students desperate for an excuse to get back into the charity shop x

From the humanities students: Ten tips for your first term at Durham

Francesca Douglas

Everything humanities students need to survive and thrive

UYRUFC achieve a ground breaking Ladies Day

Hannah Rambour

The club successfully raised over £5,000 for Pink Ribbon Foundation, breaking UYRUFC club records

Altra Yorkshire Marathon sees record number turnout

Lucy Marden

Thousands of runners gathered on 18 October to set off from University of York campus for the marathon

the celebrity traitors off days season two

The Celebrity Traitors has ‘off days’, but rules dictate what the cast can do off-camera

Claudia Cox

Joe Lycett painted Rob Beckett

How to have the spookiest Halloween in Cardiff without breaking the bank

Ella Pearce

If your bank balance isn’t keeping you up all night, these Halloween plans might

Selena Gomez to Doja Cat: The celebrities who’ve opened up about their vaping habits

Hayley Soen

Many are trying to quit

Revs or MASH? Cambridge students have finally spoken

Katie Mai Rogers

Here’s how students actually feel about Cindies’ MASH takeover

How to spend 24 hours in Manchester like you’re in a Gilmore Girls episode

Issey Greenwood

From crunchy leaf walks to here’s your very own guide to romanticise this season

Cambridge on a plate: Unique independent food spots around the city

Katie Mai Rogers

I visited a range of proudly independent Cambridge food spots to give you my verdict

James Acaster reveals Celebrity Traitors contestants hear The Hanging Tree over and over again

Hebe Hancock

It’s left people ‘traumatised’

This is exactly how you would win The Traitors, based on your Leeds degree

Abbie Latymer

Now reveal yourself: Aare you a Traitor or Faithful?

The best Halloween costumes you can make with clothes you already have

Antonia Poleszak

Let’s beat the last-minute panic together

Human remains removed from Glasgow museums due to controversial ‘consent’ issues

Georgina Bevan

Both the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and the Hunterian Museum have removed parts of their Egyptian display due to lacking ‘consent’ from the deceased

Here’s which type of player each Lancaster college would be on The Traitors

Ella Yarwood

At Lancaster, anyone could be a traitor

The Love Is Blind UK S3 couple who didn’t get married on the show just split via text message

Claudia Cox

Sammy says she was about to move in with Jonathan

Two obstacles stand in the way of a second execution attempt on Christa Pike

Hayley Soen

What will happen next remains unclear

Sharon Rooney’s latest Celebrity Traitors decisions could make her an easy target for the Traitors

Hebe Hancock

She’s made some questionable moves

Here’s the spookiest places in Newcastle you should visit

Jess Greatrex

A 9am lecture after a night out is scary enough, but what if you’re looking for more?