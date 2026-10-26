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Cambridge on a plate: Unique independent food spots around the city

I visited a range of proudly independent Cambridge food spots to give you my verdict

Katie Mai Rogers | Guides

Overwhelmed by the workload at Cambridge? Why not treat yourself with a good bite to eat? With a dish for every vibe, here are five independent spots for you to check out.

The Dumpling Tree

A Chinese restaurant specialising in handmade Yunnan dishes, The Dumpling Tree prides itself on “bold flavours, freshness, and balance.” Located on Perne road, southeast of the city centre, this unique restaurant hosts a warm and welcoming atmosphere. This is influenced by pops of red lighting,  lanterns adorning the ceiling, and an array of foliage decorating the interior.

The proudly handcrafted menu includes, but is not limited to, signature dumplings and rice noodle dishes. Ideal for a romantic date night, or an intimate gathering with friends, this restaurant offers a broad selection of delicious dishes. The Dumpling Tree is priced at around £20-£30 per person for a rounded dining experience.  

Novi

One for avid people-watchers, Novi sits on Regent’s street, less than a 10 minute walk from the city centre. The bar and cafe entices customers through its wide, open front, with benches and seating facing the grand University Arms Hotel building. Also featuring a rooftop bar, this location is perfect for brunch with a cocktail, or a casual get together with a sophisticated edge.

With its “minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired” interior, Novi is also a frequent study spot for many groups and individual students. The menu includes burritos, waffles, and small plates, with the popular brunch dishes averaging £14.50. 

Aromi (Peas Hill location)

Boasting three locations across Cambridge, Aromi describes its approach to Sicilian cuisine  as “big flavours, proper family recipes, and everything made fresh.” The casual style of the Peas Hill location, specialising in homemade gelato, baked goods, and pasta from Maccaruna, makes the spot ideal for grabbing a hot, tasty dish between lectures.

The quaint restaurant is also fitting for friends to gather in for a peaceful respite amidst a hectic day at university. Very reasonably priced, the charming location’s selection of ten pasta dishes average at £9.70 (take out). Service is fast, and, if sitting in, customers have the exciting opportunity to watch dishes be prepared in the open-style kitchen in front of them.

Kimbap 82

A hidden gem of Cambridge’s city centre, this humble market location sells authentic, homemade Korean kimbap. Despite only having five items on the menu, Kimbap 82 offers something for every palate and appetite.

The tastefully crafted menu features various kimbap flavours: vegetable, egg and cheese, tuna mayo, sausage, and bulgogi beef, with the brimming rolls (each consisting of 12 pieces) averaging out at £5.35 each. The food here is ideal for students seeking mouth-watering flavours and a practical, quick lunch on a budget. 

Jack’s Gelato (Bene’t Street location)

“Meet me at Jack’s”- a sentence uttered by most Cambridge students incredibly regularly. An icon of the city, Jack’s Gelato, located on Bene’t Street, is exceptionally popular for its unique concept of having a constantly changing menu, published daily on their Instagram. Proudly “scooping 364 days a year,” Jack’s Gelato is open until 11pm on weekdays, and midnight on weekends, offering a non-alcoholic alternative to a post-study pub trip.

With queues forming regularly far down the street, it is no surprise that Jack’s homemade gelato is so popular. Offering both classic favourites (such as chocolate), and wild experiments (for instance, anchovies), ticking off the Jack’s menu has become something of a bucket-list activity for many students. One scoop in a regular cone costs £2.90.

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Katie Mai Rogers | Guides
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