The Tab

Revs or MASH? Cambridge students have finally spoken

Here’s how students actually feel about Cindies’ MASH takeover

Katie Mai Rogers | Guides

Two months ago, monumental news dropped: Cindies’ ‘Rumboogie Wednesday’ is leaving Revolution (Revs). Now that everybody is settled back into the Cambridge swing, I interviewed avid student club-goers about the Cindies’ MASH takeover. The divisive response may surprise you…

The line wrapped around Junction. Friday Indie night. What better place to interview Cambridge’s most hardcore party people?

The first response we received upon asking a group of second-year students for their “thoughts on the loss of Wevs (Wednesday Night Revs)” was a desperate cry of “RIP REVS!” It appeared, initially, that this would be a clear-cut investigation.

But, could everybody truly miss Wevs? Or, are students eager to turn towards MASH for their Wednesday night out? 

Revs: A fan favourite?

Revs was undeniably, under previous Cindies management, extremely popular. Two students, who wish to remain anonymous, told us: “I love Revs’ smoking area” and “It’s a far nicer club.”

A second-year student strongly expressed that simply “MASH is a worse club.” 

Another student, Z.N., argued: “Wevs was really a vibe […] the people, the smoking area…” She told us that MASH does not have the same appeal. One student went as far as to say that, in its prime, “Revs had no other competition.” 

Charlie, a second-year student, told us that “MASH unfortunately has less floor space, meaning that the quality of clubbing is worse.”

I asked him: “Would you bring back Wevs if you could?” He responded: “Yes, but only if it was the Cindies night.”

It is evident that the people interviewed are feeling heavy nostalgia for what was once the defining Cambridge night-out experience of Wednesday Revs, but are also willing to embrace the exciting turn towards MASH. Could Wednesday Revs be a wild night of the past?

A divisive response

TikTok user @livvyatcambridge posted a video with the text “Rest in Peace Wednesday Revs,” recording a completely empty dance floor – a contrast to the once-bustling scene. Commenters responded: “I was so sad bc Revs used to be so good 😔” and “OH MY GOD 😭😭😭”

Despite receiving criticism for its new, post-Cindies-era Wednesday club night under Fishies, Revolution commented: “Rumboogie was a staple, but you deserve so much more than just a standard night out.”

A Revs spokesperson told The Cambridge Tab that Fishies is a “seismic partnership […] unleashing a whole new universe of creativity, entertainment, and high-octane energy.”

In response to online backlash surrounding the new Wednesday Revs, it also said that “no student should ever be bullied, cornered, or manipulated out of choosing where they want to party.”

Is this the MASH takeover?

However, MASH appears to be gaining more traction. One student we interviewed claims that they “liked MASH more anyways” so they are “excited” about the change. Another says, “The music (at MASH) is pretty good, I’ll give them that” when asked what she preferred about MASH. She said the “early 2000s music” included some “bangers” which felt “refreshing.” She told us that “GASH” (Gay MASH, an event run on certain Tuesdays that includes drag performances, themed music, and themed fashion) is “the best night” of all, championing over both Revs and MASH Wednesdays.

Combatting the nostalgia for Revs, a spokesperson for Cindies’ Rumboogie Night, has told us that there are exciting plans ahead for MASH. With “£1.99 pints,” “hugely student friendly” drinks prices, and even an innovative, approved plan, “on the Cambridge application portal” for “a rooftop terrace,” MASH is feeling confident with commanding the takeover.

The approved terrace “will have an extra bar” hopefully “by the end of this academic year.” The spokesperson told us, ‘]”watch this space, because, probably sooner than you think, there will be some changes to MASH that will give us bigger capacity and more space.”

With MASH selling out three weeks in a row, it is clear that the tide is turning. If this momentum continues, it is evident that Cindies’ MASH will lead the pack as the next dominant Cambridge student night out.

Katie Mai Rogers | Guides
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