Never heard of Falloween? A 2026 costume guide for all uninspired Manchester students

For the last-minute panic buyers who don’t want to join the clan of Ali G’s every year in Manchester

30 minutes ago

If you’re guilty (like most of us) of leaving finding a Halloween costume until the last minute, don’t panic. We’ve compiled some easy and fun outfits that you whip up in minutes.

Group Costumes

A fun option, in a group, pairs, or even alone, could be dressing as characters from Alice and Wonderland. There is a great selection to choose from, for example, Alice and the Cheshire Cat, or the Mad Hatter.

One funny pair could even dress up as Tweedledum/dee, only needing stripy t-shirts, red braces, and some bald caps if you’re feeling brave.

Another group option that you can play around with could be the Barden Bellas, the Treblemakers, or any of the acapella groups from the Pitch Perfect franchise. Well-known by students and iconic, this would make a great group costume for all.

For the Blonde Babes

For our blonde girls that are stuck and have probably already dressed up as Britney Spears or Cher from Clueless before, consider the iconic Barbie. Since the Barbie film hit cinemas, there has been a range of different Barbie outfits to choose from, including Cowgirl Barbie, weird Barbie, and more.

Easier to execute and still iconic, would be dressing as a classic Barbie, needing only a pink dress, some cute heels, and a vintage hairstyle to be the ultimate Fallowfield Barbie (not quite Malibu). If you have a brunette friend, they could dress as Barbie’s frenemy, Raquelle.

Another great outfit if you’re planning on being outside as we can’t pretend that the weather in Manchester will be tropical on Halloween is the White Witch from Narnia gives you an excuse to put on a white fur jacket and stay warm and cosy, unlike most girls in Manchester on Halloween.

Brunette British Icons

The funniest costumes are always the most recognisable icons, and who better than X Factor’s Honey G. Sunglasses, a cap, and a bomber jacket, and you’re sorted.

Dressing as Paddington bear would also be a very cute costume, needing only a blue jacket/coat, a red hat, and some face paint to look the part. If you’re really committed, source a brown briefcase, and tie a brown paper tag to your jacket.

Elizabeth Swann, from Pirates of the Caribbean, would also be a good option for a fierce brunette. If this is too specific to nail, dress as a generic pirate, an easy outfit to assemble once you have a hat.

Redheads

A cute option for redheaded girls, and very relevant this year with the release of the fifth film, would be Wendy from Toy story. Or you could also be a generic cowgirl – a popular but classic option in previous years.

If you’ve got an uninspired friend or group to dress up with, why not dress up as a range of characters from Toy story, as there is plenty to choose from.

Darla from Nemo is a memorable option for those who want to go down the comedic route. Nothing says sexy Halloween like a big metal brace and pigtails.

As mentioned earlier, The Madhatter is a perfect Falloween costume for redheads, easy to do by curling or messing up your hair, sticking on a blazer, and maybe some white face paint. If you aren’t so last-minute that you can order a black hat, make it madder yourself by sticking any old bits from around your house to it.

2026 Inspired Outfits

2026 has been a great year for new Falloween inspiration, including J.Lo and Maverick, or as all heart throbs know, Dean and Allie from Off Campus. This couples costume seems to be a popular one for those on TikTok this year, and you can guarantee students won’t have seen this in previous years.

Another popular TV show at the moment which couldn’t be more fitting for a spooky costume is The Traitors, presented by Claudia Winkleman. One easy option would be to dress up as Claudia herself, requiring a black wig with a fringe and some very thick and dark eyeliner, paired with any black outfit.

Alternatively, find a cloak, and wear whatever you feel comfortable in underneath, and you have an easy costume. Perfect for those who can’t be bothered.

The smash-hit films, Wuthering Heights and The Odyssey also feature great costume design throughout, easy for some Halloween inspiration.

Manchester is definitely set to see some funny, creative, and iconic costumes this Halloween. Be quick to order any accessories you need, for a stress-free Falloween.

Featured image via Paramount Pictures