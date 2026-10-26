Don’t fall back on fast fashion this Halloween

For all those Bristol students desperate for an excuse to get back into the charity shop x

1 hour ago

Online fast fashion brands offer a quick and easy solution to the annual last-minute Halloween costume struggle. But is there a more environmentally friendly and creative way to create the perfect spooky look?

As October 31st approaches, you may feel like you are running out of time to plan an iconic costume, but resist the temptation to order online. Halloween costumes contribute massively to the fast fashion crisis, with a single night in October turning into a huge surge of global waste and toxic pollution which haunts the planet for years afterwards.

Bristol University and the fast fashion crisis

Fortunately, Bristol is taking the first steps to a more sustainable future by becoming the first British city to ban billboards advertising fast fashion brands. This initiative will hopefully bring about positive change for Bristol City’s carbon footprint. Heather Mack, the council’s deputy leader, said

“We don’t want Bristol to be a billboard for polluters while we’re working hard to improve health, air quality and nature in the city”. “We’re proud to be thinking holistically about the changes we need to keep Bristol green and thriving”.

While the environmental consequences of fast fashion are enough to make you think twice before placing that last-minute order, there are also some rather strange and unexpected risks to consider.

In October 2024, a University of Bristol student discovered an unwelcome addition to her Shein parcel: a live scorpion. Chris Newman, from the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, told the BBC that “reports of stowaways are surprisingly frequent”. So, before you risk an unexpected guest arriving alongside your cat ears or lacy corset, why not explore some more sustainable and critter-free alternatives?

So, why not turn to the charity shop?

As a Bristol student, you have probably experienced the thrill of hunting down a great charity shop bargain, and Halloween is the perfect excuse to fuel your shopping addiction. Bristol’s thrift shops tend to have a fancy-dress section where you can reuse people’s past fast-fashion faux pas outfits, or better yet, find some higher-quality garments that you will actually re-wear and keep. It’s easy to find wigs, leather jackets, sparkly tops and other amazingly adaptable pieces around Gloucester Road and Cotham Hill. Getting crafty and reworking items from your wardrobe is another really easy and eco-friendly solution that just takes a creative eye. A little fabric dye, a few bits from the craft shop and some imagination can transform an unworn outfit into something new and trendy.

We have all experienced the panicked last-minute decision to go out on Halloween when you haven’t planned a costume. But don’t fall victim to fast fashion’s tempting allure; there is another way. Bristol University’s Fashion Soc advises that ‘buying a base piece second-hand that translates into multiple costumes is a great way to get the most out of your money and contribute less to fast fashion waste.

Fashion Soc member Madeleine Lucas said that ‘historically, when Halloween first came into the British popular zeitgeist, it was a given to re-wear the same costume year after year. It’s chic to have a signature look. Styling it in different ways, whether that’s new makeup, hairstyles, or even upcycling and adding accessories, can be a great way to mix things up creatively whilst repurposing existing pieces!’

Quick and easy costume ideas

If you’re looking for inspiration, here are five simple costume ideas that can be created using wardrobe staples or a few charity-shop finds.

-Witch/Wizard: An all-black outfit and simply add a bit of sparkle! Any long coat, cape-like scarf or statement jacket would do the trick. You can even create a pointy hat out of card for a craft shop.

– Vampire: My personal go-to look. A classic which is easy to pull together. Pair a white shirt with a dark blazer or a black dress, add a bit of fake blood and you’re good to go.

– Cowboy/girl: Your favourite denim or suede jacket with a pair of simple leather boots and finish it off with a second-hand cowboy hat.

– Carrie: A silky light-coloured dress is easy to find in any Bristol charity shop; just add some streaks of fake blood to your face, and you will be instantly recognisable to fans of the classic horror film.

– Clown: All you really need here is some good face paint; unleash your creative side, and all you need to find is a waistcoat and trousers in your local charity shop.

Creating a memorable Halloween look doesn’t have to mean buying something new. Fast fashion purchases make up roughly 36% of the 80-150 billion new clothing pieces each year; by adjusting our attitudes, we can help enforce a positive change on the ecosystem, create unique looks and become more creatively minded this Halloween.