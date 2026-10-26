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UCL wrongfully gave over £5,000 in travel expenses to President and his wife

Michael Spence, UCL’s President and Provost, had previously come under scrutiny for expenses claimed in his old job as vice-chancellor of the University of Sydney

Mark Krukov | News
UCL President and Provost Michael Spence has paid back nearly £5,500 of travel expenses he and his wife had wrongfully received from the Uni.
 
Spence’s wife, Seon Young Ihn, is currently a PhD student at UCL’s Slade School of Fine Art where she is is researching “the materiality of colour.”  
 
Although it was Spence’s office that made the claims, the Times revealed UCL finance staff had repeatedly raised concerns that the expenses breached the rules.
 
UCL’s expenses policy lays out that the Uni is not meant to cover “any costs relating to accompaniment by spouse.”
 
According to the paper, objections over Ihn’s eligibility for expensed travel were overruled by senior university officers who allowed the expenses to be reimbursed. 
 
The Uni also reportedly delayed releasing the couple’s financial records for nearly a year after a freedom of information request, until the Information Commissioner’s Office intervened.
 
Ihn had various expenses covered during international visits between September 2022 and May 2024, including a “philanthropic engagement” in New York and a “spouse programme” in Switzerland.
 
The expense list also included a £66 meal in Milan attended by only her and Spence.
 
Spence previously came under scrutiny for his expenses as vice-chancellor of the University of Sidney, having been reimbursed more than 10,000 Australian dollars of membership fees for the Oxford and Cambridge Club, situated on Pall Mall. 
 
He is currently the second highest paid Uni leader in the UK, raking in more than £530,000 in salary and benefits each year.
 
Spence and Ihn met at the University of Sidney, where the latter was studying at the time. 
 
A UCL spokesperson said: “There have been occasions when the spouse of the UCL President & Provost has joined them on trips to help raise income or develop partnerships.
 
“Since joining UCL in 2021, there have been just four trips over a five-year period where expenses have been claimed for Dr Spence’s wife – these were agreed and approved at the time.
 
“It has subsequently emerged that the wrong advice was provided and the expenses, worth £5,487.02 in total, have been paid back fully. Dr Spence has acted in good faith throughout and UCL apologises to him for this error.”
 
Michael Spence and Seon Young Ihn have been approached for comment.
Mark Krukov | News
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UCL wrongfully gave over £5,000 in travel expenses to President and his wife

Mark Krukov

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