Love Is Blind viewers are obsessed with Rob’s mum, so here’s a closer look at their bond

2 hours ago

Love Is Blind US viewers keep obsessing over Rob Feeley’s mother. Since we’re all invested now, here’s a closer look at Rob and his mum’s bond beyond Love Is Blind US.

Rob’s mum made her Netflix debut in episode eight

Rob Feeley introduced his fiancée Michaella Giorgio to his mother, his brother Ryan, and Ryan’s girlfriend Liana. His mother exposed herself as a big Love Is Blind fan. She said: “I think Love Is Blind and Netflix came up with a very unique avenue to bring people together. My friends and my siblings – they’re all watching it. I got so into it, and I was binge-watching it till 5am.”

Love Is Blind viewers quickly became fans of Rob’s mum. Reddit users have called her “a gem”, “precious”, “the absolute best” and “an expressive, beautiful, wise, quality human”. Another wrote: “She’s 100000 per cent my favourite of this season too. Can she get her own reality show please? I love her!”

Rob’s mother is called Mary Feeley. She’s from Rhode Island.

Rob seems to be particularly close to his mother. Out of 18 posts on his Instagram page, four are pictures of her. He’s written on social media, “every day I find strength in her” and “just know queen you are stronger than anyone I know.” Aw.

Mary is also a devoted Red Sox fan, who watches every single game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Feeley (@feels_3310)

Rob’s dad sadly died in 2024

Mary also spoke movingly on Love Is Blind about her husband. Robert Feeley sadly died at age 78 on 13th October 2024 in a nursing home in East Providence.

So, Rob lost his father less than a year before he participated in Love Is Blind season 11.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix