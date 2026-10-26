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love is blind netflix us season 11 men from the cast red flags

The oddly bland men from the Love Is Blind US season 11 cast, ranked by red flags

I can’t move beyond Blake’s mullet

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The men from Love Is Blind US season 11 have put me off ever venturing to Boston. Honestly, New England might be best avoided altogether. Here is a very biased and opinionated ranking of the men who got engaged on Love Is Blind season 11 by red flags, from least awful to worst.

5. Wilson

wilson love is blind

Wilson during his DMC with Wilnie
(Image via Netflix)

It seemed on Love Is Blind that Wilson felt torn between Wilnie and Malaine, and he didn’t deal with this perfectly. But when Wilnie explained to him how this upset her, Wilson seemed to listen, then he demonstrated some emotional intelligence and semi-competent communication skills. This behaviour may seem like the bare minimum for an okay-ish adult, but it’s a real rarity among men on reality TV shows!

Plus, Wilnie felt Wilson’s living situation showed he was sensible and goal-orientated. He’s showing more green flags than red ones.

4. Cam

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cameron Halloran (@cameronhalloran)

I feel I don’t know Cam. I only know the things Aneha doesn’t like about Cam, and his spacey expression while she talks about the bathroom light.

3. Rob

There was no toilet roll in his bathroom. Which he knew would be filmed for a Netflix show.

2. Blake 

love is blind blake and erika one of the many men with red flags

The hairstyle is truly indefinable
(Image via Netflix)

Blake said he usually dates “edgier girls” and likes “women that scare” him. He then compared Erika to his usual type, and described her as “soft”.

I still do not understand this. What does he mean by “scary women”? Did he expect to wed a femme fatale from a superhero cartoon? Was he disappointed Erika was an actual person?

Plus, he has a mullet that looks strange even by the standards of mullets. 

1. John

Many Love Is Blind viewers were perturbed by John’s opinions on vaccinations and abortion. Since this scene landed on Netflix, John took to Instagram to say he “believe[s] in a woman’s right to choose” and that he’s “not ‘anti-vax'”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Shannon (@johnshannon_)

John has more red flags than a golf course. Like, did he assume his fiancée would make dinner for both of them while he lay on a chair and grumbled? Was he “expressing anger” to staff at the airport when there was an issue with his and Sarah’s luggage?

john love is blind red flags

Not his best scene
(Image via Netflix)

John also reportedly used to follow Clavicular on Instagram, and liked a post which The Nelk Boys shared in support of Donald Trump.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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