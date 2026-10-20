Love Is Blind’s John faces concern over the accounts he follows, including Clavicular

Love Is Blind’s John has already faced backlash from viewers for his controversial views in the pods, including that he’s against abortion and vaccines.

However, a little peek into his Instagram following and likes has seemingly confirmed what we all knew, that he is indeed very much a conservative. Thanks to the dedicated work of one person on Reddit, we can see that John used to follow the very controversial ‘looksmaxxer’ Clavicular. He appears to have since unfollowed him as of a couple of days ago.

He’s also been seen liking a picture posted from The Nelk Boys in support of Donald Trump. The Nelk Boys themselves are controversial as during the pandemic they staged public protests and threw massive parties, which led YouTube to demonetise their channel for creating public health risks. They also hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on their podcast, but admitted that they did not understand the Israel-Gaza conflict and let the prime minister push unverified or one-sided talking points while asking superficial questions.

Given what we already know about Sarah and John’s differing views on healthcare it’s not too surprising that she’s been liking posts that are against Donald Trump, such as one posted by Chrissy Teigen.

Sarah told Swooon that viewers should expect “a few more hard” conversations between herself and John during the rest of Love Is Blind, and something tells me they might be politics related, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens!

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