Love Is Blind creator says featuring LGBTQ relationships would create ‘logistical difficulties’

With another season of Love Is Blind upon us, and with the bar being in hell and none of the couples actually into each other, it’s that time again when we’re all wondering why we’re forced to only watch straight couples on the show.

Well, as it turns out the creator of Love Is Blind, Chris Coelen, actually addressed whether the show would ever be set up to include LGBTQ couples six years ago. And it doesn’t sound too hopeful.

He told Metro at the time that introducing LGBTQ relationships would create “logistical difficulties,” explaining: “This is not a show that is particularly about sexuality.” Sorry, have we been watching the same show?

He continued: “But with that said… I do think that, based on the setup of it, a LGBTQ+ version of that has some logistical difficulties in the current setup.”

Whilst he didn’t explain what the “logistical difficulties” would be, he shared that “some sort of variation” on the show’s current format could “potentially” work. “I would love to figure that out,” he added. Given that it’s been over six years since he said that I have a feeling that figuring that out might not be a top priority.

During the very first season of Love Is Blind, there was actually a bisexual man featured on the series but the whole thing was handled very poorly. Carlton and Diamond got engaged in the pods and during their reveal, Carlton told Diamond about his sexuality.

She didn’t say anything at first, with Carlton adding: “It’s a lot to accept, I get it. It’s OK.” Diamond then asked: “My question is how do you know I’m the love of your life? Do you ever feel like you need to go date another man?” Diamond ultimately ended their relationship and the engagement ring ended up in the pool the day after.

He told Women’s Health afterwards: “I wish I hadn’t let my emotions get the best of me. But as soon as I began telling her that I was bisexual, I felt so much anxiety. Our entire relationship just flashed in front of me. I could see it falling apart. I began to self-sabatoge because her reaction didn’t seem 100 percent positive.

Being bisexual comes with a lot of stigmas, many of which I knew I’d face after the show aired. People tend to think that we haven’t made up our minds, we’re not capable of successfully being in monogamous relationships, and we’re sexually promiscuous. That’s just not the case. But that’s exactly the kind of messages I began receiving shortly following the show’s release.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.