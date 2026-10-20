‘Everything feels right’: Inside Jaslynn and Roël’s Love Is Blind: Netherlands relationship

In a crazy turn of events, Jaslynn and Roël revealed during the Love Is Blind: Netherlands reunion that they were now engaged. Despite being originally engaged to other people, they’re now happily in love. So, how did Jaslynn and Roël from Love Is Blind: Netherlands end up together?

“I think this is the most in love I’ve ever been. I’m finally in a relationship where everything feels right,” Jaslynn gushed during the reunion.

Viewers got a sneak peek into their relationship and how everything unfolded. “Looking at our story and how we started the experiment, we had so many questions about who we are, what’s important to us and what the future will look like,” Roël said during their date.

Jaslynn thought this was a normal date, but Roël then got down on one knee and popped the question.

“The pods were really fun, but I think it was even more fun to figure things out together afterwards.” She luckily said yes.

Jaslynn revealed how they ended up reconnected with each other after the experiment had ended for them. After the holidays when she was visiting her family in Thailand, she met up with Roël. “And there was this really nice guy in Bali. We got in touch, and I said, ‘Bali isn’t that far.’ So, then I went to Bali.”

“Having Jaslynn keep a secret is the hardest thing,” Roël shared to the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Nederland (@netflixnl)

Ludo and Jaslynn used to be together before they broke things off, but he wasn’t blindsided at the reunion. Apparently, he’s “known for quite a while now that they were together.” Although he agreed that he didn’t see this pairing coming.

They clarified that they’ve been together for eight months, since February 14.

Roël broke things off with Jaslynn back in the pods, saying it was a decision where “[he] followed my head instead of my heart.”

“It hits me now because I realise that was one of the hardest days of my life,” he explained while crying.

Despite their imperfect start, Jaslynn and Roël found their way back to each other.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .