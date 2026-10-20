Love Is Blind’s Morrey doubles down and calls Shane Gillis ‘hilarious’ despite SNL backlash

It wasn’t exactly the best timing when Morrey talked about Shane Gillis in the Love Is Blind pods last week, fresh off the comedians awful SNL controversy. And whilst this season was filmed a year and a half ago, Morrey still stands by his love for the comedian, telling Entertainment Weekly that he thinks “Shane Gillis is hilarious.”

He told the outlet: “I didn’t pick the timing. I don’t think before I speak. I think you saw that a lot this season. I just say what pops into my head. I do think Shane Gillis is hilarious. I’m not gonna hide that fact. I think if you think he’s not funny, it’s coming from a place of, like, hate almost. There’s people I don’t like that are still really talented, and I’m like, ‘Wow, they’re still very, very good at what they do.’ I mean, he’s a comedic genius. Do I agree with everything he says? No, but I don’t agree with anything anyone says, including myself.”

Morrey did admit that there were a lot of moments during Love Is Blind that did make him want to “throw up” upon a rewatch

On the show, Morrey used Gillis as an example of an “ugly” guy who “can still date hot girls.” At the time of filming, Gillis was in a relationship with social media influencer Grace Brassel. More recently, Gillis made headlines for a joke in his SNL monologue about women “dressed like whores” at the gym.

When asked if he had cringed watching the show back, he was brutally honest about himself. “Oh my God. I wanted to throw up every single time I’m sitting in that s—– maroon hoodie and I look at Benita and I go, ‘You want me so bad?’ That girl’s a 10. I’m a f—ing six!” he tells EW. “I go back, like, ‘Oh my God. Oh, I hate me too.’”

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