Turns out Carrie Ann didn’t have Val suspended from Dancing With the Stars, it was production

It’s been revealed that Carrie Ann Inaba wasn’t the one behind Val Chmerkovskiy’s week-long suspension from Dancing With the Stars, following his hostile comment towards her.

It turns out that BBC Studios Los Angeles, the production company behind the show, was the one behind Val’s suspension, not Carrie Ann, E! News reports.

Val’s suspension was announced on October 17 after he wrote on a since-deleted TikTok that viewers “almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom,” likely referring to the 2022 Oscars moment when Will Smith shouted at Chris Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth” and slapped him onstage.

He made the comment after Carrie Ann called out an alleged illegal lift from Val’s wife and fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson with her celeb partner Harry Shum Jr.

Carrie Ann responded to Val’s post on Instagram, saying: “So, this is what we’re doing now?”

BBC Studios then released a statement saying: “The well-being of everyone who works on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is non-negotiable. Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

The US Sun has also reported that producers are “furious” with Val.

The insider claims that Carrie Ann has been made to feel like she’s “walking on eggshells,” adding: “What Val said made it so she doesn’t know how to move forward after this. She stands by what she said to Jenna; she was being constructive. Making that kind of joke was a shock to Carrie Ann.”

Producers are “furious” at Val for his comments towards the judge, with the source claiming he only apologised in order not to get fired. They added: “He won’t be [fired], no. But producers on the show encouraged him to save face by making an apology to her. He doubled down on the joke at first, and once the backlash got as loud as it did, he had a talking-to and did it to save his job.”

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