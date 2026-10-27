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Celebrity Traitors schedule changes once again as the final becomes a feature-length film

Grab your popcorn, it’s a long one

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Guys, I hate to be the harbinger of bad news, but The Celebrity Traitors season two is about to wrap up with a massive final. 

This time around, there was a slight change to The Celebrity Traitors schedule, moving the episodes from Wednesday and Thursday to Thursday and Friday. It’s a cracking way to start the weekend, I will say that, but I’m greedy and would happily take an episode a night. 

We are now coming to the conclusion of season two, and what a hell of a ride it has been so far. It started with a bang, with Richard E. Grant’s Traitor admission, but the show has been action-packed ever since. James Acaster became the s*x symbol of season two, Miranda Hart started a music career, and banished Traitor Hannah Fry basically solved the entire game with maths – not that she got to use it. 

We’ve only got two episodes left before someone is crowned the winner of The Celebrity Traitors

Credit: BBC

This week’s Celebrity Traitors episodes are different 

Following last week’s episodes, which saw Jerry Hall and Ross Kemp leave the competition, we’re left with these celebs: James Blunt, Joanne McNally, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Michael Sheen, Romesh Ranganathan, Sebastian Croft, and Sharon Rooney. Three Traitors also remain, those being James Acaster, Maya Jama, and King Kenny. 

In episode nine, which will be at 8 pm on Thursday, October 29, we will see the result of the roundtable, which was between Sharon and Joanne. The final, which is episode 10, is to take place on Friday, October 30, again at 8 pm. 

But there’s a change to the schedule, so don’t be planning anything for straight after the final. It’s going to be the longest episode in Traitors’ history, coming in at one hour and 20 minutes. It will end at around 9:20 pm, with Uncloaked starting at 10. 

That just leaves us with one question: Who is going to win? 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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