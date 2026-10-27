Celebrity Traitors has sparked a sexism debate after people spotted a pattern in banishments

Just two men have been voted out

4 hours ago

The Celebrity Traitors roundtable is looking increasingly rough for the women of the castle, with the show’s latest voting record prompting questions about whether there’s a sexism problem.

With just two episodes of the 2026 series left, comedian Joanne McNally and actor Sharon Rooney are both facing the possibility of banishment in Thursday night’s episode. Whoever receives the most votes will become the fifth woman to be sent home by the other contestants this series.

And, looking at the men who’ve been voted out so far, people reckon there’s a pretty glaring difference in how the cast is treating its male and female counterparts.

They’ve only banished two men at the table, one who told them he was a traitor and one they knew wanted to be a traitor. I’ve honestly never noticed the sexism as much in the past. So many men leading the charge against women (apart from the one who’s very beautiful of course). So many patterns of behaviour women recognise from their working life. #CelebrityTraitors — Jools (@JoolsJuevans) October 24, 2026

Over the past four weeks, Myha’la, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Hannah Fry and Jerry Hall have all been banished, with McNally or Rooney potentially joining them this week.

Meanwhile, just two men have been eliminated following a roundtable vote: Richard E Grant and Joe Lycett.

One person took to X to point out the disparity, writing: “They’ve only banished two men at the table, one who told them he was a traitor and one they knew wanted to be a traitor.”

It’s not the first time the show has faced questions about potential bias, either. Earlier this month, Uncloaked host Ed Gamble addressed claims of unconscious racial and cultural bias on the programme.

Ever since the UK version of The Traitors launched in 2022, people have debated whether unconscious bias could influence who gets labelled suspicious and sent home. In particular, contestants from ethnic minority backgrounds have been accused of being perceived as more suspicious than their white counterparts.

After her own banishment, Myha’la also defended her fellow contestants when a viewer suggested racism had played a role in her exit.

The BBC has not responded to a request for comment.

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Featured image via BBC