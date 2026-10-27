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Compelling theory suggests Sebastian will get murdered next on The Celebrity Traitors

It all adds up

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

As we reach the pinnacle of Celebrity Traitors theories ahead of the finale, a new one has emerged which suggests that Sebastian Croft will be the castle’s next murder victim. I’m shaking!

After the loss of Miranda, the next murder is looming. And given the positions of everyone else in the game, it’s looking like Sebastian “Bash” Croft will be in the firing line.  

Recently, Traitor King Kenny has tried to throw suspicion Bash’s way, pointing the finger at him being unsure about going into the bar, the evening Ross Kemp was murdered in plain sight. Other than that, he’s not faced any hot water really. But, that could actually end up being his downfall. 

Sebastian Croft on The Celebrity Traitors

Ok, what’s the theory about Sebastian getting murdered next? 

The theory was pointed out by Good Housekeeping, and it adds up. The publication has said it all comes down to the other plays, starting back with the crypt theory. Throwing it back to when Rob was killed face-to-face by the Traitors, while in a crypt. The others who had been awaiting the deadly Traitors’ knock had been: Ross, Leigh-Anne and Romesh.

That means, the only people out of those remaining are Leigh-Anne and Romesh. The crypt theory the Faithfuls have is that one of those lined up in the crypts must have been a Traitor. And this theory keeps getting brought back up. So, the Traitors will most likely keep these two alive, to keep the suspicion on them.

Up next in pack is James Blunt. Since his time on the show, he’s been quite self-deprecating on his socials, admitting his theories were well off. He also deeply trusts Maya, Kenny and James A. They’ll keep him around, for those reasons. 

Michael Sheen then. What’s his deal? Well, as an outspoken Faithful, he hasn’t cast suspicion upon the Traitors yet. Plus, given how opinionated he is, people are starting to think it’s suspicious that he’s not been murdered yet. So, the Traitors *should* keep him around as a good red herring. 

Joanne and Sharon don’t really need discussing. One of them is about to get banished, and whoever gets left behind is clearly drowning in suspicion. 

So, unfortunately, that means that if the Traitors are looking for maximum impact for keeping suspicion away from them, the next murder victim will be the only person left: Sebastian Croft. Sorry!

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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