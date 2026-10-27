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The Celebrity Traitors dagger twist has sparked a theory about a change to the show’s format

The UK and US versions used the same challenge

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The Celebrity Traitors producers might have had a bit of a nightmare on their hands after the latest challenge handed all three Traitors an unexpected dagger advantage.

Via BBC

Friday’s episode saw the Faithfuls asked to pick out the three people they trusted most in the castle. In a spectacular failure of judgement, they managed to select every single Traitor. You really couldn’t make it up.

But the challenge came with a twist of its own. One of the three chosen contestants would receive a dagger, allowing them to cast an extra vote at the roundtable. Given that the winners were all secretly working against the Faithfuls, this was hardly the most reassuring development.

Via BBC

What’s particularly interesting is that the American version of The Traitors used the same challenge but handed out a completely different power. Instead of a dagger, the winner received the power of the pardon, which gave them the option to overturn a banishment.

This has led to speculation that the UK twist may have been changed after the challenge went rather too well for the Traitors. After all, giving one of them the ability to undo a banishment could have created a fairly awkward situation if they’d wanted to get rid of a fellow contestant.

The UK episode had another cliffhanger waiting at the end, with Joanne and Sharon tied at the roundtable. 

While the UK cast are left sweating over a deciding vote, the US version has introduced a power that could give someone a second chance. Whether the two twists were always meant to be different, or whether the UK challenge prompted a change of plan, remains unconfirmed.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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