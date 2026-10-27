The Tab

Lights, camera, academia! Five tips for movie-loving Lancs students

Here’s some movie-related advice that can hopefully help you work through your watchlist, which is no doubt unhealthily gigantic… or maybe I’m just projecting

George Collyer | Guides

Movies are beautiful things. They can make you laugh, make you cry, excite you. They can make you so frustrated that you’ve no choice but to immediately run to Letterboxd and roast them.

And at this time of year, they can scare you right out of your pants. In other words, they run the full gamut of emotions.

And most importantly, catching a movie is just a great way to spend a spare evening. So here are a few tips for any new cinephiles who’ve recently started at Lancaster that, quite frankly, we wish we’d known much earlier.

1. Join the film related societies

Societies can generally be wonderful places to follow your interests, particularly regarding the magic of the moving picture. Any aspiring creatives should definitely check out the Filmmaking Society, which offers workshops where you can learn or refine skills from operating cameras to writing screenplays.

But if you want to experience new movies with a friendly crowd, look no further than the Film Society. While anyone can show up, investing in the membership actually gets you a vote on which movies are shown, and full admission to the socials (including group cinema trips). It’s a welcoming, open community, and you’re bound to make new movie-loving friends in the process.

Swing by the Margaret Fell lecture theatre at 7pm on Tuesdays and give it a shot. You might end up discovering a new favourite. And even if you really hate what’s on, you can discuss why over some drinks afterwards.

2. Take advantage of free library DVDs and DVD players

Ah, the uni library. Most people are very familiar with it as both a study and relaxation space.

But for those who don’t yet know, in addition to a wealth of books and graphic novels, you can also rent DVDs… a lot of them. You can find them on the A floor, to the far left of the front entrance. Granted, not everyone will have ready access to a DVD player. Well, fortunately, you can also access various kinds of playback equipment for both visuals and audio, from Blu-Ray players to CD players.

Now you’ve really no excuse not to at least check next to the bookshelves for your next watch.

3. Speaking of DVDs, check out the charity shops

Okay, this one might not apply to everyone, but if you’re thinking of either starting or expanding a physical media collection, Lancaster city centre boasts a significant number of charity shops. The charity shops, in turn, inevitably boast a pretty extensive array of DVDs.

Even better, most charity shop DVDs, in my experience, tend to be less than a quid each, making them more than compatible with a student budget. And you’ll be supporting good causes in the process. Everyone wins.

4. Support your local cinemas

On the subject of town, while watching movies at home is all well and good, there really isn’t much that beats a cinema trip. That’s why it’s great that in both Lancaster and on campus, you’re spoilt for choice.

Of course, there’s the local Vue branch on Church Street, where you can catch new releases from £4.99. But there’s also The Dukes, a local independent cinema on Moor Lane that’s always overflowing with theatrical and cinematic events, and often shows some more niche stuff than your average cinema chain.

That said, you don’t even need to venture away from campus for a film night: The uni’s own Take2 Cinema offers a membership that gives you reduced ticket prices and a free film viewing per term.

Right now, it’s in its Halloween season that no self-respecting scary movie connoisseur should miss out on.

5. Did I mention all the free streaming?

Right, pay very close attention here. Seriously: Write this down, screenshot it, do whatever you have to so that you remember what I’m about to tell you.

You can access free streaming services with just your university login details.

And there are so many movies there. There’s the BFI Player, which is chock full of classic and world cinema, and Kanopy, which features a massive array of all genres, from documentaries to romcoms. Perhaps the most extensive resource is Box of Broadcasts, an archive of (you guessed it) past TV broadcasts. Chances are, if a movie has been shown on the telly, it’s probably there.

These are all just incredible, vast libraries of content that you can access without spending a penny. So next time you’re considering forking out more money for streaming services, renting an overpriced movie, or messing your computer up with malware from a dodgy site, you should give these places a look.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

George Collyer | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Here’s which type of player each Lancaster college would be on The Traitors

From pumpkins to parties: Here’s a round-up of Halloween events happening in Lancaster

Hairdrying knickers and £4 frappuccinos: Mistakes Lancaster first-years make at uni

Latest

Opportunity to study in York given to students from Mumbai

Izzy Cartwright

Students in Mumbai have chance to study in York with a new international scholarship scheme

Michael Sheen faces criticism from Celebrity Traitors viewers as James Blunt shares his verdict

Hebe Hancock

People think Sharon was unfairly treated

City councillors renew action on Lancaster flooding and surface water control

Charlotte Hutchinson

This comes after the flooding of dozens of properties across Lancaster in August

Here are the five experiences you’re bound to have if you go to King’s College London

Isabelle Brooke

If you haven’t experienced at least three, are you even a KCL student?

Miranda Hart’s fav Traitors moment is great, but her Michael Sheen dream is even better

Kieran Galpin

I didn’t think it was possible to love her more

The history of the spookiest spots in Lancaster in the run-up to Halloween

Laana Ashraf

A guide to the city of Lancaster’s most haunted spots

The Celebrity Traitors dagger twist has sparked a theory about a change to the show’s format

Hebe Hancock

The UK and US versions used the same challenge

The odd origin of TikTok’s viral ‘I’m feeling tremendous’ sound that’s burrowing into my brain

Kieran Galpin

The beat is driving me insane

Compelling theory suggests Sebastian will get murdered next on The Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

It all adds up

10 spooky Halloween events in and around Exeter you won’t want to miss this October

Abigail Tyrrell

A bucket list of unique spooky events to tick off during reading week

Celebrity Traitors has sparked a sexism debate after people spotted a pattern in banishments

Hebe Hancock

Just two men have been voted out

Celebrity Traitors schedule changes once again as the final becomes a feature-length film

Kieran Galpin

Grab your popcorn, it’s a long one

The Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors theory claims Traitors have ‘doomed themselves’ and should be easily caught

Hayley Soen

It’s so obvious at this point

Lights, camera, academia! Five tips for movie-loving Lancs students

George Collyer

Here’s some movie-related advice that can hopefully help you work through your watchlist, which is no doubt unhealthily gigantic… or maybe I’m just projecting

Fishies or Friday night pottery: Are Cambridge students embracing a new drinking culture?

Laura Brooke

Are students trading a night out for a quiet evening in?

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

G Flip ‘initiated split’ as Chrishell announces their marriage is over after three years

Hayley Soen

I really thought these two were forever

UCL president pays back over £5k in expenses wrongfully given to him and his wife

Mark Krukov

The university’s expenses policy says it is not meant to cover ‘any costs relating to accompaniment by spouse’

love is blind netflix us season 11 men from the cast red flags

The oddly bland men from the Love Is Blind US season 11 cast, ranked by red flags

Claudia Cox

I can’t move beyond Blake’s mullet

love is blind us season 11 rob mum mother and also michaella and rob's other relatives

Love Is Blind viewers are obsessed with Rob’s mum, so here’s a closer look at their bond

Claudia Cox

Rob called her ‘stronger than anyone’ he knows

Never heard of Falloween? A 2026 costume guide for all uninspired Manchester students

Flora Smith

For the last-minute panic buyers who don’t want to join the clan of Ali G’s every year in Manchester