Ten costume ideas to start prepping for Halloween

Avoid the last-minute scramble for a Halloween costume with these ideas to help you get sorted in time

31 minutes ago

It is once again that time of year when we all start consulting our wardrobes (and probably Amazon) to figure out what we will be wearing for Halloween this year. You have of course the few classics that you can’t go wrong with, as well as the iconic outfits of the moment – I’m sure we’ll be seeing plenty of Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham looks this year. But if you’re stuck for ideas and looking for something just a little different, then here are a few suggestions.

Costumes for individuals and couples

Get yourself some stripy legs, a red hat with some antennae and you have transformed yourself into The Hungry Caterpillar. It is a childhood favourite for many and a World Book Day classic, so why not give it an adult revamp for a Halloween costume that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

Continuing the slightly childish theme, everybody loves Ice Age and in particular Sid the sloth. You may have to be slightly more creative with how you achieve this one, but there are plenty of quotes to accompany; “this is the end of Sid the sloth” as you are politely asked to leave TimePiece would certainly create an impression.

The Princess and the Pea is a costume that can be adapted for an individual or duo – find a pretty dress, a tiara and a prop pea to accompany, or alternatively paint your friend green!

If you’re a couple and like the sound of the princess theme, but your boyfriend is throwing a fit about being painted green, then perhaps Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder is a more dashing choice for you.

Another cuter suggestion, especially for a blonde and brunette couple, would be Astrid and Hiccup. This one even has a natural addition for the tag along third wheel: Toothless.

Group costumes

No other group has a presence like the Peaky Blinders. Flat caps and waist coats, particularly worn in a mass group, will make even the profoundly awkward impossible to ignore. That being said, if your group has bailed on you, Tommy Shelby was never afraid of going it alone.

As a group it can often be difficult to come up with cohesive costumes without everyone spending a fortune. Angry Birds allows people to work with what they have and create outfits based on colour themes. You can just opt for the core group or depending on numbers you can have some green pigs to liven up the dynamic.

Have a good look amongst your group to see which one of you would best pull off a fringe. The rest of you better find yourselves some hooded cloaks because you are going as The Traitors and Claudia Winkleman.

For this next one you’ll need an awful lot of yellow face paint, someone will have to take one for the team by wearing a bald cap, and then shouting “Tonight we steal the moon!” The Minions and Gru are an instantly recognisable gang and if you fancy adding another level to this then you could always add Vector into the mix.

The Scooby Doo mystery gang is a nostalgic collection of characters for many of us and luckily most will fit the mould of one of the core five, even if that is Scooby himself. If you’re one of the few who just can’t see themselves in one of these roles, thankfully hope is not lost because the person bold enough to dress as the Mystery Machine deserves bonus points!