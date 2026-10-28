Crucial conversations edited out of Celebrity Traitors are making everything feel disjointed

4 hours ago

We’re almost at the end of Celebrity Traitors 2026 already, and everyone’s saying the same thing about this series… something just feels off. And I’m blaming the hordes of crucial information that’s being edited out.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve still loved every second, and it’s the best show on telly. But the 2026 series just isn’t getting the same pull as Alan Carr’s iconic scenes last year, and the editing has to be why.

This year, nothing is making any sense because all of the key storylines and relationships are being edited out, which means we don’t understand the dynamic of the group in the same way as usual.

The conversations being brought up at the roundtable aren’t matching what we’ve seen on screen, and it’s making the entire show so confusing.

Here are some of the biggest, and most annoying, examples.

Michael Sheen leading the roundtable

In one of the latest episodes, a comment was made about how Michael Sheen has been leading the roundtables for weeks. And everyone was left staring at the screen thinking… has he? The comment was baffling, because he’s literally had so little airtime and, up until now, has been a pretty insignificant player.

Ross being close to Sharon and Bash

After he was murdered, Ross Kemp said that Sharon Rooney and Sebastian Croft were his “definite Faithfuls” on the spin-off show Uncloaked because he was really close to them and they had a tight bond. But we hardly saw them interact throughout the entire series?

Romesh was upset when Jerry left

When Faithful Jerry Hall was banished at the roundtable, Romesh Ranganathan was beside himself. He was literally almost in tears, yet we never even saw them speak to each other.

Miranda and the floorboard theory

One minute, Miranda was absolutely gunning for Joanne because she thought she heard her moving in the blindfold challenge. Then at the roundtable, she announced the theory “debunked”. We saw her fear that Joanne would turn things around on her, but we never actually got told why she debunked the theory in the first place. Confusing.

Maya and Kenny being really close

When Maya Jama and James Acaster were deciding who to recruit as their next Traitor following Hannah’s banishment, Maya said it might be good to keep Kenny as a Faithful because they were really close and he was on her side. At that point, we hadn’t seen any evidence of them being close at all. They’re actually good friends on the outside.

Miranda’s reaction when Joe left

Similar to Romesh and Jerry, Miranda was really upset when Joe Lycett basically convinced everyone to vote for him in the weirdest Faithful banishment of all time. I barely recall seeing them together.

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Featured image credit: BBC