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Dvotion takes over flat

Dvotion is turning pres into the club by hosting student DJs in Leeds university flats

Image a DJ on your kitchen counter

Abbie Latymer & Esther Knowles | News

From 2022, Loosedays moves Amsterdam’s rave scene into The Warehouse in Leeds for Tuesday Dvotion. The club event takes on student and underground DJs and gives them the training, kit and showtime to perform in the space of other DJs like Robbie Doherty and Ollie Holmes. The event is now moving into the homes of upcoming DJs and turning pres during the week into an epic house party. 

I spoke to Dvotion’s own Beau Riley and Cameron Barr to understand more behind its new event. 

Dvotion at the Warehouse

Dvotion at Warehouse

Dvotion’s flat takeover event is free to go to and welcome to everyone. You can still go even if you’ve never bought a Dvotion ticket. 

During Dvotion, they take on student DJs and give them a set. In Leeds every other person is a new and upcoming DJ, so the free flat takeover event allows more students to go on the decks and feel part of the community. 

Cameron Barr said: “We’re not doing this for profit. We’re purely doing it out of our love for music and to share that love with Leeds and build a community. These flat takeovers are examples of events we would want to go to or have been to.

“We went to Amsterdam and the rave scene was insane. They did pop up events in cafes and out on the streets and everyone was so nice to each other. We thought, let’s bring that back with us.” 

Dvotion in Leeds

Dvotion at Warehouse

As much as raves are fun, they can be expensive. It’s hard to find entry tickets for less than £10 at small venues or less than £30 at big venues. On top of entry, drink prices are extortionate and apple pay is not your best friend when you’re carelessly tapping for £7 pints. 

Beau Riley emphasised that the event allows students to not choose between dinner and nights out: “Raves are expensive. We know that from our love for going to them but for students its just not sustainable. That’s why we try to make Dvotion as cheap as possible for students and are now hosting these events. We don’t care if you choose to pay for a ticket for Dvotion or not, we just want as many people as possible to have a great night with us.” 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook. 

Abbie Latymer & Esther Knowles | News
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