Breaking: Transport disrupted through Manchester as road collapses in city centre

4 hours ago

A water leak on Portland Street has disrupted travel through the city centre, with all services being diverted.

Transport for Greater Manchester has issued a warning that stops on Portland Street and in Piccadilly gardens will be closed until further notice.

The leak occurred outside the Cafe Nero on Portland Street, where a section of the road appears to have sunk into a puddle of water.

Commuters have experienced delays to their journey, with a student telling The Manchester Tab the incident has caused them to be late to their morning lectures. It is not yet certain when the leak is expected to be fixed.

Many services are being directed to Sackville Street, where they will terminate until the issue is resolved. Services affected include the 50, 41, 42, 43, 85 and 111 buses.

Police officers have been spotted at the scene, where onlookers saw the partial collapse fenced off from public access. Greater Manchester Police have not yet responded to queries on the cause of the leak.

Transport for Greater Manchester sent notifications to passengers via the Bee Network app, and are yet to comment on a timeframe for resolving the leak.

The alert described the disruption as “significant.”

A small crowd of onlookers has gathered on Portland Street while water continues to bubble out of the road, and TfGM staff are on hand to assist commuters with their travel plans.

This is a developing story and further updates will follow. TFGM has been contacted for comment.

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