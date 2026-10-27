Trisha Paytas has spoken out on Ethan Klein fallout after Hila’s cheating allegations

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Trisha Paytas has finally spoken out about Ethan Klein after his wife, Hila, made allegations about an affair lasting more than six months.

The YouTuber, who co-hosted the Frenemies podcast with Ethan, has largely avoided discussing their messy split since an on-air argument ended the show in 2021. But after Hila shared a statement about her marriage on Instagram on Friday, Trisha has explained why she’s no longer keeping quiet.

Speaking on her Just Trish podcast, Trisha claimed she had spent the past five years “living in fear” while being repeatedly ridiculed by the H3 Podcast, which Ethan runs alongside Hila. She also admitted she felt “relief” at the prospect of the show coming to an end.

The fallout is particularly complicated because Trisha is married to Moses Hacmon, Hila’s brother. Moses has also been estranged from his sister for around five years, and he joined Trisha in discussing the impact the feud has had on their family.

Trisha claimed she had previously attempted to make peace with Ethan and Hila, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

“I was not met with any grace or compassion, I sent private texts and I was like, ‘Please, please, I’m spiraling, I’m mentally unwell, can we just end this?’ I was met with zero grace or compassion from either of them and they were like, ‘We’ll never stop, you don’t get to tell us what to do’.”

Moses also shared his thoughts on the situation, explaining that he had not been in contact with Hila for years and no longer considered Ethan part of his family.

“Ethan to me is not part of the family anymore so I can definitely talk about it and, at first he did everything he could to destroy my family and he was successful at that unfortunately, and after that, he did everything he could to destroy his own family and he was successful at that too.”

He continued: “When we heard the news… I was in tears because I read the statement from my sister.”

Moses also claimed he had warned Hila about Ethan in the past, adding: “I warned her in the past that he is a liar, and he lies.”

The couple then revisited the end of Frenemies, with Moses alleging that the final episode of the podcast was never released because Ethan was concerned about the backlash it might receive.

He also claimed Ethan had helped create a negative public image of him, saying he had been portrayed as a “creep, he’s awful, he hates his family, he hates his mom, he hates his sister, he’s the end of Frenemies”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moses Hacmon (@moses_hacmon)

Trisha also addressed what she sees as a pattern of Ethan blaming other people for the fallout surrounding his own actions.

“There’s a blame for everything, right? And I think the biggest thing to take away, especially now, we can see, Ethan’s self destruction is because of Ethan, and it’s always Ethan.”

Reflecting on Hila’s recent statement, Trisha said she immediately wondered whether she and Moses would somehow be blamed for the latest situation.

“My first thought, when I heard this, is, he’s probably gonna find a way to tell, he told his family all the time. It’s because Tricia and Moses are pro Palestine. Thats why we’re getting hate, ’cause they’re turning against it, like, they don’t support Israel. Like, everything was our fault.”

The H3 Podcast crew has also issued a statement about the situation through the show’s official Instagram account.

The team said it was shocked by the allegations and indicated that it would not continue working with Ethan involved or benefiting financially from his participation.

Ethan and Hila Klein have been approached for comment.

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Featured image via YouTube/Instagram