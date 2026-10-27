The Tab
Chrishell Stause and G Flip

‘Nobody expected things to end like this’: What happened in Chrishell and G Flip’s split

‘It came as such a shock’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It was today reported that after four years together and three years of marriage, Chrishell Stause and G Flip have split up. Nobody saw it coming, and it would seem that was the same story for those closest to the pair. 

Chrishell and G Flip first went public with their relationship in 2022, before exchanging wedding vows in a non-legally biding ceremony the next year. They later held further ceremonies to solidify their relationship. They had recently shared about their IVF journey, and a want to become parents together.

Then, former Selling Sunset realtor Chrishell shared the news they had broken up in a sad video posted to Instagram. She admitted she is still in love with G, and added she doesn’t “have all the information or the reasons”. It’s been reported that it was G Flip who initiated the breakup. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Now, apparent insiders have spoken out about what they claim really happened, and have said Chrishell was “blindsided”, and had been the one making the most effort in the relationship. 

Chrishell is said to have gone to extraordinary lengths to fit her life around G’s demanding music schedule, and was constantly flying to Australia to be by their side. Chrishell had just been to a festival in Wollongong, Australia, to support her former partner.

“It’s so sad they seemed so happy when I saw them in Wollongong together,” a music industry insider told the MailOnline. “G’s got heaps of Aussie shows this month and is staying here for the time being. Chrishell was always the one coming down and making the effort to be with them and make it work.”

While they may have seemed stronger than ever recently, the publication has claimed the cracks sat in the clashing schedules and distance, no matter how much Chrishell tried.

“Chrishell really embraced Australia because it was such a huge part of G’s life. She wasn’t just flying in for the odd holiday,” the insider continued. “She was coming over for shows, awards nights and spending time with G whenever she could.

“Chrishell even started taking on work here, like the Love Triangle reunion. She was making a real effort to build a life that worked for both of them, even though her own career was based in America.”

Social media might have told a happy story, but the source said that clearly wasn’t always the case. They added: “That’s why it’s come as such a shock. They were still going on dates and looking happy together. From the outside, there was nothing to suggest they were about to call it quits.

“Chrishell always seemed completely devoted to G. She was so proud of everything they were achieving and genuinely loved being part of their world. Nobody expected things to end like this.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @chrishell.stause. 

More on: Celebrity Music Netflix Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

G Flip ‘initiated split’ as Chrishell announces their marriage is over after three years

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell calls out her ex Jason Oppenheim after ‘out of touch’ video

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell reveals where she stands with Bre after $12m lawsuit from staff

Latest

Ranking Newcastle accoms based on how haunted they are

Kelly Traverse

Beware freshers, you may have an unwanted flatmate roaming around

Which Bristol Uni societies would the cast of Celebrity Traitors join?

Sabrina Fateh

It is comforting to know that the only traitors you have to live with this year are the ones on BBC One

The 27 least popular UK university courses, which fewer than 200 students pick

Claudia Cox

Only 135 students chose Italian this year

Ready for a cosy movie night? Here’s the ultimate guide to Liverpool cinemas

Harry Denton

Nothing beats a tango ice blast and watching a new film on the big screen

Trisha Paytas has spoken out on Ethan Klein fallout after Hila’s cheating allegations

Hebe Hancock

Moses has also broken his silence

Five last-minute Halloween costumes for Cambridge students

Katie Mai Rogers

For the girls with a little black dress and a dream

The Hollywood actors who refused to play gay roles with often embarrassing reasons

Kieran Galpin

‘You have a problem, not me’

‘Cardiff was my favourite event we’ve ever done’: Jinky Sounds closes District with a bang

Sienna Wilson

Founder Ollie de Gentile-Williams explains the story behind the name, his opinions on the Cardiff music scene, and what we can expect next from Jinky Sounds

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

‘Nobody expected things to end like this’: What happened in Chrishell and G Flip’s split

Hayley Soen

‘It came as such a shock’

Richard Hawley Mural on Ecclesall Road

The sound of the steel city: Sheffield urged to pursue UNESCO City Of Music status

Luca Bennett

Sheffield is in the running to be the next UNESCO City of Music

Colleen Slemmer and Christa Pike

As people fight to protect Christa Pike’s life, let’s not forget about her victim Colleen Slemmer’s

Hayley Soen

‘She has been lost in this … she’s been forgotten’

Opportunity to study in York given to students from Mumbai

Izzy Cartwright

Students in Mumbai have chance to study in York with a new international scholarship scheme

Michael Sheen faces criticism from Celebrity Traitors viewers as James Blunt shares his verdict

Hebe Hancock

People think Sharon was unfairly treated

City councillors renew action on Lancaster flooding and surface water control

Charlotte Hutchinson

This comes after the flooding of dozens of properties across Lancaster in August

Here are the five experiences you’re bound to have if you go to King’s College London

Isabelle Brooke

If you haven’t experienced at least three, are you even a KCL student?

Miranda Hart’s fav Traitors moment is great, but her Michael Sheen dream is even better

Kieran Galpin

I didn’t think it was possible to love her more

The history of the spookiest spots in Lancaster in the run-up to Halloween

Laana Ashraf

A guide to the city of Lancaster’s most haunted spots

The Celebrity Traitors dagger twist has sparked a theory about a change to the show’s format

Hebe Hancock

The UK and US versions used the same challenge

The odd origin of TikTok’s viral ‘I’m feeling tremendous’ sound that’s burrowing into my brain

Kieran Galpin

The beat is driving me insane

Compelling theory suggests Sebastian will get murdered next on The Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

It all adds up