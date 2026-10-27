‘Nobody expected things to end like this’: What happened in Chrishell and G Flip’s split

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It was today reported that after four years together and three years of marriage, Chrishell Stause and G Flip have split up. Nobody saw it coming, and it would seem that was the same story for those closest to the pair.

Chrishell and G Flip first went public with their relationship in 2022, before exchanging wedding vows in a non-legally biding ceremony the next year. They later held further ceremonies to solidify their relationship. They had recently shared about their IVF journey, and a want to become parents together.

Then, former Selling Sunset realtor Chrishell shared the news they had broken up in a sad video posted to Instagram. She admitted she is still in love with G, and added she doesn’t “have all the information or the reasons”. It’s been reported that it was G Flip who initiated the breakup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Now, apparent insiders have spoken out about what they claim really happened, and have said Chrishell was “blindsided”, and had been the one making the most effort in the relationship.

Chrishell is said to have gone to extraordinary lengths to fit her life around G’s demanding music schedule, and was constantly flying to Australia to be by their side. Chrishell had just been to a festival in Wollongong, Australia, to support her former partner.

“It’s so sad they seemed so happy when I saw them in Wollongong together,” a music industry insider told the MailOnline. “G’s got heaps of Aussie shows this month and is staying here for the time being. Chrishell was always the one coming down and making the effort to be with them and make it work.”

While they may have seemed stronger than ever recently, the publication has claimed the cracks sat in the clashing schedules and distance, no matter how much Chrishell tried.

“Chrishell really embraced Australia because it was such a huge part of G’s life. She wasn’t just flying in for the odd holiday,” the insider continued. “She was coming over for shows, awards nights and spending time with G whenever she could.

“Chrishell even started taking on work here, like the Love Triangle reunion. She was making a real effort to build a life that worked for both of them, even though her own career was based in America.”

Social media might have told a happy story, but the source said that clearly wasn’t always the case. They added: “That’s why it’s come as such a shock. They were still going on dates and looking happy together. From the outside, there was nothing to suggest they were about to call it quits.

“Chrishell always seemed completely devoted to G. She was so proud of everything they were achieving and genuinely loved being part of their world. Nobody expected things to end like this.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @chrishell.stause.