The Tab

Michael Sheen faces criticism from Celebrity Traitors viewers as James Blunt shares his verdict

People think Sharon was unfairly treated

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

James Blunt has seemingly joined in after Michael Sheen faced criticism over his treatment of the women on Celebrity Traitors, offering a rather different perspective on the actor.

Via BBC

The debate kicked off after Thursday night’s episode as people questioned whether some of the women in the castle were being unfairly targeted, with Sharon Rooney and Leigh-Anne Pinnock among those whose treatment has attracted attention.

One person shared their thoughts on Sheen’s behaviour, writing on X: “It brings me no pleasure to report that Michael sheen doesn’t come across that well in Celebrity Traitors in regards to how he treats Leigh-Anne and Aharon.”

James Blunt apparently wasn’t seeing the same side of his fellow contestant. The singer responded to the post, with a screenshot shared by the original poster showing his reply: “My experience of him he was only lovely and caring”.

The discussion comes as the show’s roundtable votes continue to prompt questions about whether the women are facing a tougher time in the castle.

Over the past four weeks, Myha’la, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Hannah Fry and Jerry Hall have all been banished following roundtable votes. With either Joanne McNally or Sharon Rooney potentially facing the same fate next, another woman could soon be sent home.

One person on Reddit suggested Sharon’s willingness to speak up for herself had actually made her look more suspicious, while Maya Jama had seemingly escaped the same level of scrutiny.

They wrote: “Maya getting through without challenge as she’s pretty and quiet; Sharon finds her voice but that is seen as suspicious for her to voice opinions.”

Another person agreed, adding: “10000% and I think that’s why Sharon was so annoyed last round table.”

The numbers have also fuelled the conversation. So far, just two men have been eliminated after a roundtable vote: Richard E Grant and Joe Lycett.

The contrast hasn’t gone unnoticed, particularly given Grant repeatedly told other contestants he was a Traitor, while Lycett openly expressed his desire to be chosen for the role.

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Miranda Hart’s fav Traitors moment is great, but her Michael Sheen dream is even better

Compelling theory suggests Sebastian will get murdered next on The Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors has sparked a sexism debate after people spotted a pattern in banishments

Latest

Opportunity to study in York given to students from Mumbai

Izzy Cartwright

Students in Mumbai have chance to study in York with a new international scholarship scheme

Michael Sheen faces criticism from Celebrity Traitors viewers as James Blunt shares his verdict

Hebe Hancock

People think Sharon was unfairly treated

City councillors renew action on Lancaster flooding and surface water control

Charlotte Hutchinson

This comes after the flooding of dozens of properties across Lancaster in August

Here are the five experiences you’re bound to have if you go to King’s College London

Isabelle Brooke

If you haven’t experienced at least three, are you even a KCL student?

Miranda Hart’s fav Traitors moment is great, but her Michael Sheen dream is even better

Kieran Galpin

I didn’t think it was possible to love her more

The history of the spookiest spots in Lancaster in the run-up to Halloween

Laana Ashraf

A guide to the city of Lancaster’s most haunted spots

The Celebrity Traitors dagger twist has sparked a theory about a change to the show’s format

Hebe Hancock

The UK and US versions used the same challenge

The odd origin of TikTok’s viral ‘I’m feeling tremendous’ sound that’s burrowing into my brain

Kieran Galpin

The beat is driving me insane

Compelling theory suggests Sebastian will get murdered next on The Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

It all adds up

10 spooky Halloween events in and around Exeter you won’t want to miss this October

Abigail Tyrrell

A bucket list of unique spooky events to tick off during reading week

Celebrity Traitors has sparked a sexism debate after people spotted a pattern in banishments

Hebe Hancock

Just two men have been voted out

Celebrity Traitors schedule changes once again as the final becomes a feature-length film

Kieran Galpin

Grab your popcorn, it’s a long one

The Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors theory claims Traitors have ‘doomed themselves’ and should be easily caught

Hayley Soen

It’s so obvious at this point

Lights, camera, academia! Five tips for movie-loving Lancs students

George Collyer

Here’s some movie-related advice that can hopefully help you work through your watchlist, which is no doubt unhealthily gigantic… or maybe I’m just projecting

Fishies or Friday night pottery: Are Cambridge students embracing a new drinking culture?

Laura Brooke

Are students trading a night out for a quiet evening in?

Chrishell Stause and G Flip

G Flip ‘initiated split’ as Chrishell announces their marriage is over after three years

Hayley Soen

I really thought these two were forever

UCL president pays back over £5k in expenses wrongfully given to him and his wife

Mark Krukov

The university’s expenses policy says it is not meant to cover ‘any costs relating to accompaniment by spouse’

love is blind netflix us season 11 men from the cast red flags

The oddly bland men from the Love Is Blind US season 11 cast, ranked by red flags

Claudia Cox

I can’t move beyond Blake’s mullet

love is blind us season 11 rob mum mother and also michaella and rob's other relatives

Love Is Blind viewers are obsessed with Rob’s mum, so here’s a closer look at their bond

Claudia Cox

Rob called her ‘stronger than anyone’ he knows

Never heard of Falloween? A 2026 costume guide for all uninspired Manchester students

Flora Smith

For the last-minute panic buyers who don’t want to join the clan of Ali G’s every year in Manchester