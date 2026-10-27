Michael Sheen faces criticism from Celebrity Traitors viewers as James Blunt shares his verdict

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James Blunt has seemingly joined in after Michael Sheen faced criticism over his treatment of the women on Celebrity Traitors, offering a rather different perspective on the actor.

The debate kicked off after Thursday night’s episode as people questioned whether some of the women in the castle were being unfairly targeted, with Sharon Rooney and Leigh-Anne Pinnock among those whose treatment has attracted attention.

One person shared their thoughts on Sheen’s behaviour, writing on X: “It brings me no pleasure to report that Michael sheen doesn’t come across that well in Celebrity Traitors in regards to how he treats Leigh-Anne and Aharon.”

James Blunt apparently wasn’t seeing the same side of his fellow contestant. The singer responded to the post, with a screenshot shared by the original poster showing his reply: “My experience of him he was only lovely and caring”.

not me getting a message from james blunt omg https://t.co/yeBOfC5VZa — bethany (@thenightbethore) October 25, 2026

The discussion comes as the show’s roundtable votes continue to prompt questions about whether the women are facing a tougher time in the castle.

Over the past four weeks, Myha’la, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Hannah Fry and Jerry Hall have all been banished following roundtable votes. With either Joanne McNally or Sharon Rooney potentially facing the same fate next, another woman could soon be sent home.

One person on Reddit suggested Sharon’s willingness to speak up for herself had actually made her look more suspicious, while Maya Jama had seemingly escaped the same level of scrutiny.

They wrote: “Maya getting through without challenge as she’s pretty and quiet; Sharon finds her voice but that is seen as suspicious for her to voice opinions.”

Why is noone challenging the men? Come on guys there’s 3 traitors and mathematically with equal odds they aren’t all going to be women #CelebrityTraitors — Katy (@Simple_equation) October 23, 2026

Another person agreed, adding: “10000% and I think that’s why Sharon was so annoyed last round table.”

The numbers have also fuelled the conversation. So far, just two men have been eliminated after a roundtable vote: Richard E Grant and Joe Lycett.

The contrast hasn’t gone unnoticed, particularly given Grant repeatedly told other contestants he was a Traitor, while Lycett openly expressed his desire to be chosen for the role.

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Featured image via BBC