Opportunity to study in York given to students from Mumbai

Students in Mumbai have chance to study in York with a new international scholarship scheme

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The University of York is offering a new international scholarship scheme, open to students from Mumbai.

York and North Yorkshire Mayor, David Skaith, announced the Mayor’s Gateway Scholarship during a regional trade mission in India. This will support two students from Mumbai to study in York.

The scholarship will be funded by the University of York Mumbai, which welcomed its first students in September.

The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses that specialise in computer science with artificial intelligence and cyber security, business, economic and the creative industries.

‘One of the world’s fastest growing major economies’

The York Press reports Mr Skaith speaking during the state mission, saying: “The University of York Mumbai gives our county a permanent base for academia, skills and innovation in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, supporting leading research on global issues like food security and emerging technologies.

“I am delighted to champion the Mayor’s Gateway Scholarship, providing students with the opportunity to develop their education across two continents and two vibrant cities.”

‘Giving students international experience’

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The scholarship also includes work experience placements for students to gain insight into the works of industry and business in York and North Yorkshire.

Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost of the University of York Mumbai, said: “We aim to provide our students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to study and work anywhere in the world, and so scholarships like this are significant in giving students international experience.”

The trade mission during which the scholarship was announced has enabled Mayor Skaith and a delegation of business leaders to promote economic opportunities in the North, with York and North Yorkshire representatives further visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

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