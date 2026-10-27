The history of the spookiest spots in Lancaster in the run-up to Halloween

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Lancaster has always been a hotspot for spooky stuff. Our history as a city is full of witches, ghosts and strange murder mysteries. If you’re sick to death of watching scary movies in your room and watching the run-up to Halloween fly past, get outside and experience these places for yourselves.

Lancaster Castle

Lancaster Castle is known for the famous murder of the Pendle witches and as the site for many other executions throughout history. The castle gained a reputation as the centre-piece of Hanging Town, an old nickname for Lancaster. This was heavily influenced by the Pendle witch trials.

In 1612, a total of 10 people were tried for witchcraft. This followed the fearmongering of King James I in the early 17th century, which began over a feud between two families. After cursing a townsman who died a few months later, Alizon Device was tried for witchcraft. The testimony of her nine-year-old sister Jennet was used against her. As a result, the girl’s mother, brother and sister were all found guilty, alongside the opposing matriarch and other members of the Chattox family.

Since then, the castle is widely known as the host of many ghosts, including monks and a well girl. The nine-year-old Jennet Device’s grandmother, who did not survive her trial and died in the dungeons of the castle, also reportedly haunts the site.

The Golden Lion

When sentenced to execution, the guilty were moved from Lancaster Castle to Gallows Hill to die, passing the now iconic Golden Lion Pub. Here, the condemned were granted one final drink before their deaths, and so this place saw a lot of sadness.

Some even go as far to say the Pendle witches had their final drinks in the very same place. However, historians say there is no evidence supporting this, although it is creepy to imagine.

Ghosts are often seen here (although alcohol consumption may be the culprit) with a particular apparition of a nun being seen in the cellars and the lower levels of the pub. She apparently escorted the guilty to their deaths during the 17th century.

Next time you fancy a pint, pay a visit to the ghosts down at the Golden Lion.

Williamson Park/Gallow’s Hill

Another hotspot for ghost sightings and spooky vibes is the iconic Williamson Park. More specifically, Gallow’s Hill within the park is the site of the most public executions in England aside from London in the 17th and 18th century.

The public deaths were often viewed by around 6000 people at a time. During this period, executions were a common form of entertainment and a reminder to the rest of the population of Lancaster to stay in line.

You can also follow the route the condemned once took to the hill. Get here by walking from the castle, through Moor Street, all the way up to Williamson Park.

The guilty were killed non-traditionally, opting for a horse-drawn carriage to be removed from under their feet rather than a trap door, adding to the sinister nature of the hangings.

Having a nice picnic in the park will never feel quite the same again.

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Investigated in 2009 by the Most Haunted Live team, the Grand Theatre is one of the many homes in Lancaster famous for ghost and ghoul sightings. Some of these sightings include former actors and actresses as well as a young girl, who leaves handprints on the mirrors around the establishment.

After catching a play here, look out for figures such as Sarah Siddons, an 18th century actress who played Lady Macbeth. She reportedly stalks the place practicing her lines. Also watch out for a strange someone called Harald, who apparently haunts the grounds as a travelling actor.

Next time you stop by to view a show or stumble past on the way to the Sugarhouse, keep an eye out for Sarah and Harald.

Lancaster Town Hall

A final iconic place to visit is Lancaster Town Hall, near the bottom of Castle Hill. The story behind this spooky spot involves murder and rage. It was also on Most Haunted’s 2009 list following a visit to Lancaster.

Doctor Buck Ruxton lived here with his wife and his maid, whilst the town hall also operated as his surgery. However, he shockingly murdered his wife in a jealous rage and the housemaid for witnessing the event. He then took the bodies, wrapped them in the Lancaster newspaper then dumped the bodies over the old stone bridge.

When walking past the town hall, look in the upper windows to spot the ghost of the murdered Mrs. Ruxton.

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