Miranda Hart’s fav Traitors moment is great, but her Michael Sheen dream is even better

I didn’t think it was possible to love her more

2 hours ago

I think we all saw it coming, but Miranda Hart’s murder on The Celebrity Traitors was gutting to the very core. The definition of gone too soon.

Before her untimely murder on The Celebrity Traitors, Miranda Hart was a powerful presence at the roundtable. Alongside the likes of painfully wrong celebs Michael Sheen and James Blunt, she drove conversations around people like Hannah Fry. Naturally, she just had to go, so James Acaster, King Kenny, and Maya Jama gave her the axe.

But if things had played out differently, and her fellow Faithfuls had turned on her, Miranda had one hell of a banishment speech prepared.

“I think it’s a good thing that I wasn’t banished because my speech would have ended up being emotional and mushy,” she admitted.

“I would have told them how precious the connection and the joy and playfulness had meant after years of not being able to experience that, knowing that they are the most important things in life. And then no doubt the floodgates would have opened. I also would have tried to extend the reveal of what I was an absurdly long time. Anything for some more airtime!”

Miranda had a funny dream about Michael Sheen on Celebrity Traitors

Miranda had so many iconic moments on The Celebrity Traitors season two, and while her dance break with Leigh-Anne was brilliant, her proudest achievement was simply making it onto the show.

“I have missed doing television so much and it has been a very hard road to get to a place after restricting long-term illness to be fit enough to do something again,” she said, after earlier opening up about her battle with ME and Lyme disease.

She also spoke to the intensity of the game, and how it resulted in some rather odd dreams after returning to the hotel after filming.

“One night I dreamt that I married Michael Sheen, so that was fun!” she added.

To be fair, there are far worse people you could get married to. Need all the details immediately, like what was the dress like, how he proposed, and where the venue was.

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Featured image credit: BBC