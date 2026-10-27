Here are the five experiences you’re bound to have if you go to King’s College London

If you haven’t experienced at least three, are you even a KCL student?

2 hours ago

As the exciting beginning to a new year at King’s comes to a close and uni starts to transform into university, you try to commit yourself to your 9am lectures (which you won’t go to, sorry), the classic King’s experiences begin to reveal themselves.

This is a guide on how to combat these experiences, and a reminder that we are all suffering in the same boat, no matter if you’re a baby-faced fresher, or an aged third year.

Getting lost

Let’s face it, King’s campuses are mazes. Unlike a seminar, you will not be able to waffle or AI your way out of this pickle.

Imagine this, after scrambling for your ID card and successfully stumbling through the gates, you’re faced with a million signs pointing to places you didn’t even know existed on campus, like what even happens on The Strand fifth floor? Who knows.

You will inevitably stand looking like a lost lamb, clutching your phone squinting at your timetable trying to look as nonchalant as possible, panicking as the minutes to your seminar counts down.

Spending ALL your money

London is infamously pricey, and at King’s, you’re just a new victim to the cozzy livs.

Whilst at university, you will come to understand the importance of romanticising uni life. Naturally this means spending ALL your money trying to make it through the day.

Not only will you submit to the meal deal gods, your bank account is practically owned by Blank Street. So just relinquish control – life will get easier.

Tourists

Yes the King’s campuses are surrounded by numerous London hotspots, yes the King’s campuses are beautiful, yes everyone in the entire city thinks the same thing.

Just be prepared, on any day of the week, King’s will be bustling, not only with your fellow students but also with every tourist on the planet it seems.

The cherry on top: Whilst rushing to uni, a clueless family of five will park themselves in your way, oblivious to your irritation and steam coming out of your ears, willing them to move out of your way.

The lifts

This experience is specific to the Strand campus, so if you’re elsewhere you’re saved, probably.

Strand campus has eight floors, if you need to get to that top floor, you’re not taking the stairs, no matter how athletic you are.

So you’ll wait, and wait, and wait, for one pesky lift. However, so is everyone else and their mother, but you’ll blend in with the lazy swarm clogging up the lobby.

Finally you squeeze into the lift, and you realise that the main lifts in the Strand building only go up to the seventh floor…

The Maughan Library

Finally, the Maughan Library is the one location every King’s student will visit during their time at uni. Obviously, it’s one of the best libraries in London.

However, you should make your peace with being able to sit in the Reading Room once in a blue moon, sorry. Instead of doing your work in the library, what you should do is take photos of the library for your Instagram dump, to subtly flex.

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