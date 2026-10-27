Ready for a cosy movie night? Here’s the ultimate guide to Liverpool cinemas

Nothing beats a tango ice blast and watching a new film on the big screen

3 hours ago

A house cinema trip is the perfect way to beat the autumn blues and take a much-needed break from the non-stop drinking of Halloweek. If you’re looking for the ultimate cozy vibe and want to catch a film on the big screen, look no further.

We’re discussing Liverpool’s cinemas based on their film programme, affordability, and overall experience, so you can choose your favourite.

Odeon, Liverpool One

The go-to cinema in Liverpool. Located right in the city centre, this cinema is extremely convenient to get to. With 14 screens, including an IMAX and a Dolby, there’s always a great array of films on.

The best part? Its affordability. You can get a Limitless membership, which Student Beans offers for £16 per month, or make a free account and have access to discounts such as £4 per film!

Picturehouse, FACT

This is a more boutique chain cinema that has an interesting modern art gallery on its ground floor. It only has 4 screens but still shows some blockbusters, indies and foreign language films.

They also have a “rediscover” programme allowing for much more re-releases than what Odeon shows. There’s even an under-25 deal, where tickets are just £7.

Everyman, Liverpool

Located inside Metquarter, this is a luxury chain where the cinema seats become sofas, and the staff provide table service. If you only see films occasionally, the ticket that can be around £17 is a nice treat.

For cinema dates, this is definitely the best option!

Cineworld

Like Limitless, they have their own unlimited membership, you can watch as many films as you want per month for £13. The Speke one has nice seats, premium formats like Superscreen and 4DX, and is accessible on most buses that go to the airport.

The St Helens Cineworld is more like a time machine, but that does make it cheaper.

Plaza, Community Cinema

A lovely vintage cinema with incredible screens. Screen 1 is massive and shaped like a theater. There’s also volunteering opportunities here, which allows you to see a film on shift for free and gain more experience in the cinema space if you’re interested in that.

Woolton Picture House

The oldest cinema in Liverpool, which the community has come together to re-open for its 100th anniversary. They run monthly screenings of classic films to raise the funds for more frequent screenings.

It’s wonderful to see this cultural staple return.

DIY Cinema Clubs

Liverpool has many independent film communities that screen films in non-traditional cinema venues. Throughout October, Scalarama Liverpool is happening, with an eclectic programme throughout the city. For example, Paraphysis Cinema screened the cult film “Hotel” in the Adelphi Hotel.

Other screenings include a VHS screening of “28 Days Later” at The Tape Trove, which is a shop in Red Brick Market in the Baltic Triangle that sells VHSs.

Vue, Birkenhead

If Odeon is too pricey for one film, this is the cheapest cinema around, just over the Mersey. It hasn’t been done up, but at £5 per person you can’t complain.

The Light, New Brighton

If you want to go to the beach before or after a film, this is the cinema to go to!

They have their own £16 membership, and have a good array of films – even some which aren’t shown in the city centre.

Storyhouse and Chester Picturehouse

Chester is a beautiful city worth visiting, just a 40-minute tram away, and it has two cinemas next door to each other. Storyhouse is a gorgeous place that also includes a theater, a library and a cafe. It only has 1 screen but the programme is full of quality independent films that feel curated for their audience.

Next to it is the new six-screen Picturehouse, bringing much more variety to the Chester film selection, and beautifully stylised to look like The Grand Budapest Hotel. Even if you don’t see a film at these places, they’re lovely and impressive hang-out spots well worth checking out.