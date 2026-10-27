Five last-minute Halloween costumes for Cambridge students

For the girls with a little black dress and a dream

4 hours ago

As a uni student, it is easy to get so caught up in work, life, and everything in between that we forget when Halloween is fast approaching (guilty.) Plus, costumes are expensive!

So, why splash out, in a frantic day before rush, when you can put your favourite black dress to use? And no, you don’t have to be a black cat for the fifth year in a row.

Luckily for you, here are five easy costumes you can put together using only a little black dress, some makeup, and an accessory or two. Wear these, and people might not even notice that a wardrobe staple and next day delivery saved the day once again…

1. Dark Angel (or devil)

A great costume for the students on a budget, the dark angel is classic and recognisable. Pair your little black dress with some black feather wings and a halo, and your costume is complete. These accessories are easy to find anywhere online.

If you are feeling adventurous, throw on some black heels, maybe add some fishnet tights, and a smoky eye with glitter. This costume can be kept super simple, or elevated, and look incredible either way.

Devil could be another route. With either red or black horns and a pitchfork, this costume could make a great duo fit. So, whether you are feeling naughty or nice, this last-minute outfit is bound to make heads turn.

2. Police Officer

Perhaps you’ve done devil or angel before. Well, Police officer is another stunning pick.

Take your little black dress, and pair it with a prop police hat, badge, and some handcuffs. Bonus points for a toy gun!

If you feel like going the extra mile, throw on some knee high black boots. This costume is great for those looking for something super quick, which won’t require attention to fancy makeup or hair styling.

If you want to ‘arrest’ attention with your costume, police officer is the way to go.

3. 1920s Flapper girl

One for The Great Gatsby fans, this chic costume is a little more niche, but still immediately identifiable.

Online, it is easy to find sets of accessories for under £10, including a sequin feather headband, elbow-length gloves, a lavish faux-pearl layered necklace, and a cigarette holder.

If you have a fan, even better. Pair with some glam makeup, such as heavy mascara and bold eyeshadow, layered blush, and maybe a red lip. You can even pose for your Insta with a martini glass to really sell the look.

This strikingly elegant costume is perfect for anyone feeling a little dramatic and theatrical. The more sparkles, sequins, and glitter, the better!

4. Magician

If you have a set of playing cards and your staple dress, you are already halfway to completing this look.

Find yourself a prop magician’s wand, some white gloves, and a black top hat, and you are set.

You can either bring the cards with you and whip out some flashy tricks of your own, or pin a few in a cascading fashion down the dress for an extra creative look.

Full-glam, stage-like makeup would help to sell this look, but it is far from necessary. So, what are you waiting for? Wear this, and you will have everybody under your magic spell.

5. Clown

Maybe it’s the day of your Halloween event, and it is too late to even order some props. This is where the clown comes in. A makeup-focused look, this will be identifiable without any sophisticated costume at all.

Using an eyeshadow palette, you can create white diamonds, starting under your eye, and finishing above your eyebrow. Outline this with black liquid eyeliner.

Take a red eyeshadow, and create a circle of blush on each cheek, and a little dot on your nose. Again, for a look that will pop under heavy club lights, trace these shapes with your liquid eyeliner.

Finally, take a red lipstick, and apply to your lips, drawing a curved, spooky smile across your face on either side.

You can also experiment with the makeup, opting for a more Pennywise-like look if you dare.

Whilst this look is already incredible, if you do have some time, you can pair the outfit with funky stockings or tights. For the hair, anything works, but two pigtails with red, white, or black ribbons looks incredible.

So, get styling

Whether you are off to the club, a house party, a pub crawl, or a hangout with friends, hopefully these ideas have been helpful. Go and be your hottest, spookiest self this Halloween!

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