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Chrishell and G Flip with Selling Sunset cast

‘Not surprised’: The Selling Sunset cast have their say on Chrishell and G Flip split and it’s brutal

These guys never let their beef go

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The Selling Sunset cast have had their say on the news Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip have split up, and as true to form as they could be – have been brutal.

Selling Sunset cast drama is cut throat. Most of the time the realtors hate one another, and beef got so bad that in recent time, Chrishell and loads of other cast members have left because they can’t take it anymore. 

You’d think certain personal things would be off-limits for them having catty things to say, you know, like a four year relationship breaking down and both parties being clearly upset about it. But no, Chrishell and G Flip haven’t managed to avoid the scrutiny The Oppenheim Group always brings.

Bre Tiesi 

Bre on Selling Sunset

via Netflix

Chrishell and Bre aren’t friends. That has been made clear many times. So of course, when Bre was invited into the TMZ offices the day after Chrishell announced she and G were over, you could probably guess what was about to happen. 

Bre said she and Chrishell “didn’t get along” and she is “so sorry” for her, and then began laughing. Bre then he added: “Listen, [Chrishell] had a lot to say about my relationship. So, I’m going to let her do the talking on other people’s relationships. I have nothing to say. Wish them the best.”

The Selling Sunset cast ‘aren’t surprised’ 

According to a further report by TMZ, nobody in the cast of Selling Sunset was surprised by the news. The publication claimed cast members think Chrishell is “mean” and there’s been little to no contact since she quit the show.

Sources told the publication Chrishell doesn’t get on with her fellow realtors anymore, so the news wasn’t met with shock. However, it was noted that cast members did get on with G Flip. 

Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim in Selling Sunset

via Netflix

Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim, who is also Chrishell’s ex, seems to have been the main person to actually share a kind message. “I’m really sorry to hear this. I’m thinking of you and sending you my love,” he said, commenting on the video Chrishell posted that announced the news. 

“You’re both beautiful people and sometimes things just don’t work out, but it certainly doesn’t mean anyone failed. There’s probably nothing anyone can say to make you feel better right now, it might just take some time to process. But please know that you’re very loved and I’m always there for you no matter what.”

Other former cast members sent love

The current cast don’t seem to have anything nice to say, but Chrishell’s friend Heather El Moussa, who is rejoining the show next season, commented on Chrishell’s video: “Sending you love ❤️❤️😢.” Polly Brindle from Selling The OC added: “Sending you all of the love ❤️🫶🏻 I’m so sorry to hear this.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Netflix and Instagram. 

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Chrishell and G Flip with Selling Sunset cast

‘Not surprised’: The Selling Sunset cast have their say on Chrishell and G Flip split and it’s brutal

Hayley Soen

These guys never let their beef go