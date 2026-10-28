Here’s which Love Is Blind US S11 couples are still together, and which split already

The next three episodes are here!

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Episodes nine, ten and 11 of Love Is Blind US 2026 are on Netflix, so here’s a rundown of which couples Boston are still together by the end of the new episodes. Here be spoilers (obviously).

Aneha and Cam

In the new Love Is Blind episodes, we finally see a bit of Aneha and Cam enjoying each other’s company! They went on some adventurous dates, including a helicopter ride and dancing. Has their relationship turned a corner? Let’s hope so, because they get married in two days.

Blake and Erika

As of two days before the wedding, Blake has yet to break up with Blake the boat boy, or his mullet.

Jax and Stew

This one is old news. It’s a tale as old as time! Boy meets girl, boy proposes to girl, girl ghosts boy, boy and girl both give confusing explanations about why in interviews for weeks and weeks.

John and Sarah

No, I do not understand this either. The healthcare worker is still set to marry the man who had to clarify on his Instagram that he is *not* anti-vax.

Michaella and Rob

They seemed like one of the more promising couples! Yet Rob and Michaella split in episode ten.

Rob became confrontational towards both the crew and Michaella during a group meet at a bar. Michaella was not impressed with this behaviour, and felt he didn’t take their relationship seriously enough. This led to Rob returning to Rhode Island.

Wilnie and Wilson

Near then end of episode eleven, Wilnie concluded that despite some concerns about “physical intimacy” they’d handled wedding preparations “pretty well”. They’re heading for the altar.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix