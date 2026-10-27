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Jax from Love Is Blind season 11

How rich secret millionaire Jax from Love Is Blind really is, after connection with Stew failed

They would have been a power couple

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

This season has given rise to a lot of talk about money, once again. And we’ve already looked at the net worth of Stew from Love Is Blind season 11, so now let’s break down the same for our girl Jax. 

Jax and Stew built a connection in the Love Is Blind pods, but it was short lived. They had the most awkward reveal in history, and she straight-up refused to go on the Mexico retreat. Then, it looked as though an olive branch was extended, but really, they’ve just never been on the same page since they came face-to-face. 

Jax said in the pods that she owns her own business, so let’s take a deeper look at that, and the net worth she has built up over the years, before she appeared on Love Is Blind. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JAX (@jaxguelli)

Jax has her own business

Jax said on the show that she owns her own skincare range. She is behind Jax Skincare, and a boutique called HOUSE OF JAX. She launched her skincare brand in 2017, and it’s quite boujie, with its hero product being a facial oil that markets at £63.

She’s been a CEO for nearly 10 years. In 2022, she expanded her footprint by opening HOUSE OF JAX, her luxury boutique. Prior to this, Jax was a licensed aesthetician and makeup artist with over a decade of experience.

She clearly likes the finer things

Jax has a fancy life. One look on her Instagram and you can see that. Everything she does just oozes expensive. She’s enjoyed posh looking trips to the Cotswolds and St Tropez, and is always checking into top restaurants.

Jax also loves to post an interiors photo of her home, showing just how impressive it is. She called it her “dream apartment” and I can see why.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JAX (@jaxguelli)

 

So, what is her net worth estimated to be at? 

Jax’s net worth is based around the current valuation of her company and assets. JAX Skincare’s estimated market value sits between £1.3million and £2.1 million ($1.75million to $2.75million). So, Jax has an estimated net worth of around the $2million mark. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JAX (@jaxguelli)

Stew has an estimated net worth of around $1.5million, so between the two of them, they really could have had a comfortable life. Never mind!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Love Is Blind Money Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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